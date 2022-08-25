Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine 73 pct effective in kids under 5 years

The Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine was 73 p.c efficient in

defending youngsters ages 6 months by means of 4 years throughout the time

when the Omicron pressure was extremely prevalent, Pfizer introduced,

Trend experiences citing Xinhua.

The vaccine was granted Emergency Use Authorization by the U.S.

Food and Drug Administration for this age group on June 17.

Participants within the examine obtained both three 3-µg doses of

Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine or placebo. Vaccine efficacy was 73.2

p.c amongst youngsters 6 months by means of 4 years of age with out

proof of prior COVID-19 an infection, based on the outcomes

introduced by the 2 corporations.

“While these outcomes verify that three 3-µg doses of our

COVID-19 vaccine present younger youngsters with a excessive degree of

safety at a time when the Omicron BA.2 pressure was extremely

prevalent with a good security profile, we’re additionally growing

an Omicron BA.4/BA.5-adapted bivalent vaccine on this age group to

handle these sublineages,” mentioned Ugur Sahin, CEO and Co-Founder of

BioNTech.