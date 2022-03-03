PG&E cited for safety violations over use of ‘heli-saw’ in Bay Area park

Pacific Gas & Electric Co. was cited after utilizing an enormous “heli-saw,” consisting of eight whirring blades suspended from a helicopter, to trim timber with out warning in a San Mateo County park this winter.

The California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection issued the utility large a discover of violation dated Dec. 16, 2021, for finishing up the work with out permission alongside a transmission line in Wunderlich Park.

It’s one among 17 such violations Cal Fire’s San Mateo-Santa Cruz Unit has issued to PG&E and its contractors since October 2020 for not complying with the state public sources code, mentioned Richard Sampson, a Cal Fire forest observe inspector who’s main an investigation of the utility.

During an inspection Dec. 15, Sampson noticed “numerous” branches with 2- to 8-inch circumferences that have been severed by the aerial noticed and allowed to fall from 150 ft above, in keeping with the violation discover.

“No trail or area closures had been placed or signs put out to keep the public out of the area, as would have been the case if the County knew about the operation,” Sampson wrote within the discover.

PG&E admitted its contractor mistakenly prolonged the aerial noticed’s use a number of hundred ft into Wunderlich Park whereas it was getting used on adjoining non-public property, but it surely denied it put anybody in peril. Only limbs have been pruned; no timber have been lower down, mentioned Deanna Contreras, a spokesperson for PG&E.

“Ground crews both preceded and followed the route (and were in constant communication with the pilot) of the aerial saw, so there were no safety issues related to the pruning within the park property, nor was the public in danger at any time,” Contreras mentioned in an e mail.

Moreover, she mentioned, making certain that timber don’t contact energy strains “is essential to maintaining safe, reliable electric service.”

A tree that fell into one among PG&E’s energy strains west of Cresta Dam sparked the massive Dixie fire last year, finally searing greater than 960,000 acres in 5 Northern California counties because it burned clear throughout the Sierra Nevada, state investigators discovered.

PG&E touted the heli-saw in an early February news release as a brand new vegetation administration instrument to decrease wildfire threat. In the discharge, written by Contreras, the noticed is described as “a safe and efficient way to prune trees” in hard-to-reach areas, similar to snowy or muddy areas that might be troublesome to entry in a car.

“An aircraft on your property with a big dangling piece of machinery is kind of scary right off the bat,” a person sporting a vibrant security vest says in a video embedded within the launch. “However, this is by far the safest and complete treatment that you could have to fully clear a right-of-way.”

PG&E, Contreras mentioned, is conscious of points raised by Cal Fire and San Mateo County Parks over vegetation upkeep work performed on a transmission-line hall that falls inside Wunderlich, in addition to Huddart Park in Woodside.

The utility is drafting a response to each businesses, she mentioned.

However, a bigger struggle could also be brewing.

Sampson mentioned Tuesday that the utility may face civil or prison fees for repeated violations within the area associated to timber operation and fireplace instrument guidelines. He mentioned he drafted a case report detailing the violations, which is below evaluate.

It’s an escalation from the discover of violations, which Sampson mentioned are thought of the bottom stage of enforcement.

The case report, he mentioned, may flip right into a civil penalties case or be referred to the district lawyer or lawyer common.

Contreras mentioned the utility is in talks with Cal Fire and different state authorities to handle “the conflicts that exist between PG&E’s state and federal obligations to perform and complete its required wildfire safety work and CAL Fire’s belief that we need to obtain a harvest document or utility right-of-way exemption permit in order to do so.”

The utility’s prime concern, she mentioned, is that getting the permits would typically “actually prohibit or delay” its capacity to carry out wildfire mitigation work, similar to vegetation clearance.