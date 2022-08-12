Phala Phala: Zizi Kodwa says he had ‘no prior knowledge’ of theft at Ramaphosa’s farm | News24

Zizi Kodwa stated he was unaware of any theft at Cyril Ramaphosa’s farm till the media publicised the incident.

Kodwa informed News24 allegations that he was concerned in monitoring down the perpetrators have been unfounded.

Parliament’s Joint Standing Committee on Intelligence introduced that it could probe Kodwa with regard to his position.

Deputy State Security Minister Zizi Kodwa distanced himself from the Phala Phala farm theft, saying he had no prior information of the incident.

Speaking to News24 on Thursday, Kodwa stated he solely grew to become conscious of the theft at President Cyril Ramaphosa’s farm when the information broke within the media.

“I have no prior knowledge of what happened at Phala Phala; I also found out from the news, like everyone else,” he stated.

This comes after Parliament’s Joint Standing Committee on Intelligence (JSCI) on Wednesday introduced it could examine Kodwa for his alleged position within the aftermath of the Phala Phala farm theft.

READ | EXCLUSIVE: Phala Phala saga: Parliament to probe claims of Zizi Kodwa cover-up, abuse of secret funds

Kodwa stated the allegations that secret crime intelligence funds have been used to covertly examine the theft that came about at Ramaphosa’s farm in February 2020, and that he accompanied Major-General Wally Rhoode, the pinnacle of the Presidential Protection Unit, throughout secret interactions between the South African and Namibian authorities, have been unfaithful.

“It’s pure fabrication and baseless gossip. It’s a fishing expedition that will amount to nothing,” stated Kodwa.

He stated that, when the JSCI questioned him relating to the allegations, he would repeat the identical response: that he was unaware of the incident and didn’t participate in any cover-up.

“There is no basis for the allegations. People say I flew to Namibia, and I can’t even remember the last time I was in Namibia. It wasn’t any time within the time frames they are trying to suggest. I am going to give Parliament the same response,” stated Kodwa.

National Assembly Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula wrote to the JSCI’s chairperson, Jerome Maake, final Friday to say the committee was constitutionally mandated to supervise the affairs and conduct of the nation’s intelligence buildings.

“It has also been alleged that Kodwa accompanied Major-General Wally Rhoode during secret interactions between the South African and Namibian authorities,” Mapisa-Nqakula writes, including that, as such, “a probe must be instituted to verify such serious allegations”.

Should these allegations be true, Mapisa-Nqakula stated, they might “constitute a flagrant abuse of our taxpayers’ money”.

Former spy boss Arthur Fraser alleged in June that no less than $4 million was stolen from Ramaphosa’s Phala Phala farm in Limpopo in February 2020 – and that, subsequent to the theft, off-the-books means have been used to attempt to find the culprits and the cash.