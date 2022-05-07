PhD student kills himself after failing to register for academic year after study permit expires | News24

A Zimbabwean PhD pupil on the University of the Witwatersrand killed himself over the weekend after failing to register for his tutorial yr.

A Zimbabwean PhD candidate, who couldn’t register for the tutorial yr on the University of the Witwatersrand as a result of his examine allow had expired, killed himself final weekend, the college has stated.

Wits stated Philip Chuma – described as a devoted PhD pupil on the School of Education for the final 5 years – couldn’t register for the 2022 tutorial yr.

Chuma’s examine allow expired on the finish of January 2022, and he was in common contact with the Department of Home Affairs to course of his documentation.

Wits spokesperson Shirona Patel instructed News24 the college was saddened by his demise.

“By law, the university cannot register students from other countries without a valid study permit. There have been no policy changes relating to international students in recent years, and the university has successfully registered 2 020 international students in 2022.

“Through its worldwide workplace, the college offers devoted assist to worldwide college students, and while we do our greatest to facilitate interplay between college students, employees, and Home Affairs, we can’t affect the outcomes of presidency departments,” she said.

According to department spokesperson Siya Qoza, they would need the passport or ID number to respond accurately to Chuma’s situation.

Teaching

Patel said Chuma was doing his PhD on the transition of newly qualified teachers into their first teaching position in Zimbabwean schools.

“He had not too long ago accomplished his knowledge evaluation chapters and was busy engaged on decoding his findings. He introduced elements of his work at two worldwide conferences not too long ago and was meant to submit his PhD work for examination later this yr,” she added.

The college stated it was helping within the repatriation of Chuma’s physique to Zimbabwe.

In November 2021, Cabinet decided to not renew Zimbabwean Exemption Permits. About 182 000 Zimbabweans are allow holders. They got 12 months to use emigrate to different allow regimes appropriate to their particular person circumstances.

The determination to cancel the allow raised the ire of Zimbabweans and rights teams who took the federal government to court docket, however the consequence was unsuccessful.

Civil rights teams argued it might be not possible for present allow holders to efficiently apply for different permits.