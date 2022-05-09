Phil Barton wins Super Sedan race again

Phil Barton received the Super Sedans once more on Friday evening as racers took to the observe for Broome speedway’s third meetup for the 2022 season.

But first up for the evening was the Junior Quarter Midgets, with Lincoln Hoath crossing the road first adopted by Brinley McGaffin Jr and Isaac Pigram.

Carlia Rainey-Barton raced away with the competitors within the Junior Go Karts race coming in first place after inserting third final time.

Next was the Senior Go Karts with Ben Harris ending first, carefully adopted by Dan Harris in second place.

Ayden Mills was first throughout the road within the New Star Juniors race with Luke Bailey coming in second and Alyssa Halliday and Tamia Dixon in third and fourth locations.

The Street Stocks the place the following to hit the observe and tear it up, with Jake Hoath in first place once more and Mark Murray leaping up a spot from final week to take second and Philip Lockhart taking third.

The Modlites examined out their motors earlier than the nationwide title later this month, with Murray making it on to the rostrum once more coming in third place, with Anna Elliott in second and Glen Dearle taking the win.

Jhye Kent received the race out of the Productions, with Ethan Dowell coming in second and Jacob Wynne making it into the third spot.

The Modifieds went head-to-head with Jeff Steele crossing the road first adopted by Brent Crookes in second.

Then it was time for the Super Sedans which was a repeat of the race from the final meetup with Phil Barton coming in first once more and Tom Oliver shut behind in second.

Unfortunately, the Wingless vehicles didn’t take it to the observe this time spherical.

Broome speedway’s subsequent meet will likely be on Friday, May 27 and Saturday, May 28 for the National Modlite Title.