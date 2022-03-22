Sports
Phil Mickelson no longer on the list of Masters competitors | Golf News – Times of India
Phil Mickelson, who’s taking time away from the sport amid the fallout from feedback he made relating to the Saudi-backed Super Golf League, is now not listed within the subject of energetic gamers competing at subsequent month’s Masters.
The Masters web site on Monday confirmed three-times winner Mickelson listed as a previous champion not taking part in within the April 7-10 occasion at Augusta National Golf Club.
Mickelson’s agent was not instantly out there to remark.
Mickelson’s absence from the 12 months’s opening main will mark the primary time that he’ll miss the Masters since 1994.
In February, an writer of an upcoming unauthorised biography on Mickelson launched excerpts from the e-book wherein the golfer known as the Saudis “scary” however stated he was keen to look previous their human rights data to realize leverage with the PGA Tour.
Saudi Arabia’s authorities has denied accusations of human rights abuses.
Six-time main champion Mickelson apologised for the feedback, which he claimed had been off the file, and stated he deliberate to take time away from the game.
The long-time fan favorite has since discovered himself remoted and has additionally misplaced quite a few sponsors.
The Masters web site on Monday confirmed three-times winner Mickelson listed as a previous champion not taking part in within the April 7-10 occasion at Augusta National Golf Club.
Mickelson’s agent was not instantly out there to remark.
Mickelson’s absence from the 12 months’s opening main will mark the primary time that he’ll miss the Masters since 1994.
In February, an writer of an upcoming unauthorised biography on Mickelson launched excerpts from the e-book wherein the golfer known as the Saudis “scary” however stated he was keen to look previous their human rights data to realize leverage with the PGA Tour.
Saudi Arabia’s authorities has denied accusations of human rights abuses.
Six-time main champion Mickelson apologised for the feedback, which he claimed had been off the file, and stated he deliberate to take time away from the game.
The long-time fan favorite has since discovered himself remoted and has additionally misplaced quite a few sponsors.