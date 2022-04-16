Philippine storm death toll rises to 167, 110 missing

The demise toll from the landslides and flooding spawned by

tropical storm Megi has risen to 167, with 110 nonetheless lacking, the

authorities mentioned on Saturday, Trend studies citing Xinhua.

The National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council

reported that 164 died within the central Philippines and three within the

southern Philippines. The company, which culls studies from the

provinces affected by disasters, added that there are 110 extra

lacking within the central Philippines.

Megi dumped rains within the central and southern Philippine areas

earlier than and after it hit land on April 10, inundating many areas and

setting off landslides in a number of villages in Baybay City and

Abuyog city in Leyte province.

On Friday, Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte visited the

devastated province and handed reduction items to the survivors. He

carried out an aerial inspection of the villages buried by

mudslides.

The central Philippines is within the hurricane alley and normally the

gateway of typhoons to the nation. Landslides and flash floods are

widespread throughout the Philippines throughout the wet season, particularly

when typhoons hit.

The Philippines is without doubt one of the most disaster-prone nations in

the world, primarily resulting from its location within the Pacific Ring of Fire

and Pacific hurricane belt. On common, this archipelagic nation

experiences 20 typhoons yearly, a few of that are intense and

harmful. Megi is the primary storm to batter the Southeast Asian

nation this yr.