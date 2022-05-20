Philippine Supreme Court petition seeks to cancel candidacy of President-elect Marcos

toggle caption Ted Aljibe/AFP by way of Getty Images

Civic leaders within the Philippines have a lodged a petition to dam Ferdinand Marcos Jr., the presumptive winner of the country’s May 9 presidential election, from taking workplace, alleging that he lied when he stated he had not been convicted of any crime.

“Elections are more than just a numbers game such that an election victory cannot bypass election eligibility requirements,” the petition filed on Tuesday reads.

The case has drawn a flurry of local media attention, even after the election, as a result of the stakes are excessive. The Supreme Court is the final alternative for the group of civic leaders, made up of survivors of Marcos’s late father’s brutal decades-long dictatorship and backed by human rights attorneys, to show Marcos Jr., additionally recognized by his childhood identify Bongbong or BBM, shouldn’t be eligible to run for president. In their petition, the authors assert that Bongbong was convicted of tax evasion in 1995, which ought to have barred him from ever searching for public workplace.

The Philippines Commission on Election, or COMELEC, has twice dismissed this similar petition, the final time just days after the election was held, in addition to six different comparable complaints to disqualify Bongbong from operating for president — actions which have drawn public criticism that the physique had given preferential remedy to Marcos.

But legal professional and Marcos spokesperson Victor D. Rodriguez, spokesperson for President-elect Marcos, pushed again on such criticism and the newest petition to the excessive court docket. “These cases have already been dismissed unanimously by COMELEC on the division level as well as by COMELEC en banc,” Rodriguez stated in an emailed response to NPR. “They are without any merit, and we appeal to those pursuing them to end this divisiveness.”

Local media reported that the Supreme Court has given 15 days for Marcos, Congress and the election fee to reply.

The ongoing instances towards Marcos illustrate the polarizing impact his household and their legacy nonetheless has within the Philippines. Experts say that regardless of how the Supreme Court decides to rule, it’s going to have a profound influence on not simply Marcos himself, but additionally the following presidential administration.

Here is a breakdown of the authorized questions and what might occur, relying on how the Philippine Supreme Court decides to deal with the case:

What authorized questions is the court docket being requested to resolve?

Essentially, the court docket is being requested by the petitioners to cancel Marcos’ certificates of candidacy on the premise that he lied when he stated he had not dedicated any crimes, election lawyer Emilio Marañon III tells NPR.

Since Marcos was convicted of tax evasion in the mid-1990s, “it is being claimed by the petitioners, that he is actually disqualified under the law,” Marañon says.

Meanwhile, the petition additionally asks the court docket to problem a restraining order on Congress from counting votes till a choice on the matter is made.

toggle caption Ezra Acayan/Getty Images

What occurs if the court docket rejects the petition?

Marcos will possible be declared the following president of the Philippines as soon as Congress finalizes canvassing the votes.

He is hundreds of thousands of votes forward of his closest rival, current-Vice President Leni Robredo, in response to the present unofficial and partially official vote tally. And whereas his presumptive win shouldn’t be stunning — BBM had a considerable lead within the polls main as much as election day — his marketing campaign was marred by accusations of vote shopping for and a disinformation campaign to write down his household’s notorious legacy.

What occurs if the court docket guidelines to uphold the petition?

Law consultants say that in response to Philippine legislation, the second a certificates of candidacy is canceled, it’s as if the individual by no means ran.

“So this would mean that all the votes cast in [Marcos’] favor, would be considered a stray and …therefore will be disregarded,” Marañon says. “And the legal effect of this is that the person who [got] the second-highest vote will be the one who will be proclaimed as president.”

That individual can be VP Leni Robredo.

What is the make-up of the Philippine Supreme Court and does it matter?

Just like within the United States, the president of the Philippines will get to nominate justices to the Supreme Court. However, in contrast to within the U.S., the place Congress holds hearings to vote on appointees, remaining approval of justices within the Philippines is a sole govt choice of the president’s. Of the 14 justices that sit on the court docket, 12 are appointees of President Rodrigo Duterte.

Attorney Eugenio H. Villareal, a professor at Ateneo de Manila Law School, says a president is predicted to nominate a justice on their data of the legislation and their deserves. If a decide is related to a political celebration, “they should be separated, or they should not show any partisan political affiliation,” he says.

However, Villareal notes, political affect is “a great possibility.”

This has led to individuals speculating that Duterte’s daughter, Sara Duterte-Carpio, the presumptive subsequent vp, might find yourself president, Marañon says.

toggle caption Ezra Acayan/Getty Images

How lengthy does the court docket need to decide?

This is as much as the Supreme Court, Villareal says. The court docket might sit on the petition for so long as it needs and do nothing — or they might decide to assessment or not assessment it tomorrow.

Though “time is of the essence because the canvass [of the votes] will have to happen soon,” he says. Other consultants NPR spoke additionally consider that as a result of the case is of utmost public curiosity, the excessive court docket could possible decide on it very quickly.

Still, even when the petition is taking over shortly, a choice would not possible be due out till the tip of third quarter, Villareal says.

Has the court docket ever needed to rule on a problem like this?

Yes, however on the native degree.

In a 2013 case, a person named Rommel Arnado had his candidacy for native workplace canceled after a court docket discovered he was not solely a Philippine citizen — a requirement to run for workplace.

Arnado was born within the Philippines, however grew to become a naturalized U.S. citizen. He had later repatriated to the Philippines and reclaimed his Filipino citizenship. Filipinos may be twin U.S.-Philippines passport holders except an individual decides to run for workplace within the Philippines, then they have to denounce their non-Filipino citizenship.

Arnado was discovered by a court docket of not having achieved that and in the end had his candidacy canceled, even after the election occurred and the race awarded to the second-runner up.

“So there’s there’s precedent, so to speak,” Villareal says.

What are the general implications of such a case for the belief within the election course of within the Philippines?

In the Philippines, “the judiciary has a big role to play in elections” and persons are fairly used to the courts stepping in to resolve election-related points, Villareal says.

“And so in under our Constitution, the Supreme Court is the so called ‘bulwark of democracy’… all the final resolution of all cases should be with the Supreme Court,” he says. “If they say it’s no, then it’s no. If they say it’s yes, it’s yes.”

Still, if the court docket guidelines towards Marcos and cancels his candidacy, hundreds of thousands of voters will possible really feel like they’ve had the rug pulled from below them,” Marañon explains. “Under that situation, individuals will mistrust the Supreme Court… we can’t take away the suspicion.”