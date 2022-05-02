Philippines’ Marcos keeps big lead in survey on presidential election race

Ferdinand Marcos Jr has maintained his vast lead within the Philippines presidential election race in a brand new survey launched on Monday, however some political observers say the sport will not be over for closest rival Leni Robredo.

Support for Marcos, the son and namesake of the ousted dictator who dominated the Philippines for 20 years, remained at 56 % forward of subsequent week’s poll, whereas Robredo, the incumbent vice chairman, slipped to 23 % from 24 % a month in the past within the Pulse Asia surveys.

Multi world boxing champion Manny Pacquiao and Manila mayor Francisco Domagoso had 7 % and 4 % help respectively. The election takes place on May 9.

The Pulse Asia survey of two,400 folks was carried out between April 16 to 21, which political analyst Temario Rivera mentioned could

not have registered the late flurry of help for Robredo, who has drawn crowds of tens of 1000’s of individuals in rallies in latest days.

“We might be looking at a situation when surveys cannot fully capture what is actually happening on the ground,” Rivera mentioned.

That features a sequence of endorsements or late switches of allegiance in favor of Robredo, 57, from mayors, candidates,

governors and politicians previously few weeks, he mentioned.

Marcos, 64, has mentioned he wouldn’t let his sturdy displaying in polls distract him from work wanted to be performed to make sure victory.

The ballot launched on Monday confirmed his working mate, Sara Duterte-Carpio, daughter of incumbent chief Rodrigo Duterte, nonetheless the favourite to develop into vice chairman, a submit elected individually to the president.

Duterte, whose six-year time period ends late subsequent month, has not endorsed a presidential candidate, however his political get together is backing Marcos.

More than 67 million Filipinos have registered to vote within the elections, which traditionally have a excessive turnout.

