Philippines’ Marcos to ‘hit the ground running’ as president

Philippines election winner Ferdinand Marcos Jr stated on

Wednesday he would hit the bottom operating as president and was

trying very fastidiously at candidates for his financial staff, with

infrastructure, jobs and power costs his priorities.

Marcos stated his first nominee for his cupboard was Sara

Duterte-Carpio, his vice presidential operating mate and daughter of

incumbent President Rodrigo Duterte.

“My intention is to hit the bottom operating. If the proclamation

pushes by means of later this month, now we have to be prepared. We are

already speaking in regards to the appointments,” Marcos instructed a information

convention.

“The financial managers are going to be crucial for the following

a number of years due to the pandemic and the financial disaster. So

that’s one thing that we’re taking a look at very fastidiously.”

Marcos stated political affiliation was not a think about choosing

individuals to work in his authorities.