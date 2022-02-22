Philippines signs $624 million deal for 32 Black Hawks helicopters

The Philippines signed a 32 billion-peso ($624 million) deal Tuesday to buy 32 Black Hawk helicopters within the largest army plane acquisition contract beneath outgoing President Rodrigo Duterte, protection officers mentioned.

Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana signed the cope with Janusz Zakrecki, president of Poland-based aerospace producer PZL Mielec, to amass the S-70i Black Hawks, which can be utilized for troop transport, fight operations and catastrophe response. The deal features a coaching bundle for pilots and upkeep crews and logistical backup, Department of National Defense spokesperson Arsenio Andolong mentioned.

Lorenzana mentioned it took time for the Department of Budget to allocate funds for the deal, which was signed by Duterte, and he was involved as a result of the president’s six-year time period ends on June 30.

“We barely made it,” Lorenzana mentioned. “I think we will not be here anymore to receive these helicopters, but nonetheless, we will be happy to see the improvement of the capability of the Philippine air force.”

Due to monetary constraints, the Philippines has struggled for years to modernize its army, probably the most underfunded in Asia, to cope with decades-long Muslim and communist insurgencies and to defend its territories within the disputed South China Sea.

The acquisition of the Black Hawks will enable the air power to retire its growing older Bell UH-1 helicopters, which had been used throughout the Vietnam War. “The Philippine air force is so good at maintaining these helicopters that long. Long after the US has already ditched their Hueys, we are still flying them,” Lorenzana mentioned.

The Philippines earlier acquired 16 Black Hawks from PZL Mielec, all of which have been delivered and had been used broadly to reply to the widespread harm brought on by a robust storm within the central Philippines in December, Lorenzana mentioned.

One of the 16 helicopters crashed final yr throughout evening flight coaching in northern Tarlac province, killing six air power personnel, however Lorenzana mentioned it was an “acceptable risk of flying helicopters at night during bad weather.”