Phoenix exacts revenge on Bullets

The Brisbane Bullets shot the South East Melbourne Phoenix to items earlier this month however the story was completely different on Saturday night time.

If per week may be a very long time in politics, it may be a world away within the NBL.

Two weeks in the past, South East Melbourne Phoenix was embarrassed by the Brisbane Bullets, who loved a 31-6 first quarter blitz on the best way to a 100-84 win over the guests, who had not performed for 28 days attributable to Covid.

But the Mitch Creek-inspired Phoenix exacted candy revenge at Nissan Arena on Saturday night time with an 88-73 victory over the Bullets (4-6), who stumbled to their third-straight loss with their season on the point of going into freefall.

The Phoenix claimed its third-straight win to maneuver to a 6-2 report, with Creek powering to 22 factors, 5 rebounds, three assists and three steals whereas additionally enjoying a shutdown defensive position within the second half when the Bullets confirmed some very transient indicators of life.

In stark distinction to the red-hot Creek, Nathan Sobey (9 factors) and Robert Franks (two factors, two rebounds) have been ice chilly for Brisbane. They mixed for simply 4 factors within the first half, with Franks not scoring till the third quarter when he additionally grabbed his first rebound.

Brisbane went on an 11-0 run within the third time period to chop the margin to 4 factors at three-quarter time however South East Melbourne steadied with Phoenix centre Brandon Ashley chiming in with some massive performs and Brisbane scoring simply six factors within the final time period.

The intent from the Phoenix was palpable as they took a 50-39 lead into halftime.

Creek had 13 factors on the first change and 20 by the principle break from eight of 9 capturing from the sphere as he toyed with the Brisbane defence whereas captain Kyle Adnam was a set off the bench with 10 factors within the first half.

Bullets head coach James Duncan urged his gamers to “get up and in’’ on defence but they were simply unable to stop the lime green juggernaut.

Mitch freak

Mitch Creek dominated the first half with 20 points from eight of nine shooting along with three rebounds, a steal and an assist. He came to play. Brisbane’s “Big Three” of Lamar Patterson, Nathan Sobey and Robert Franks mixed for 17 factors between them with Patterson contributing 13 of these (and 26 for the match). Sobey had two free throws and one subject purpose from one try whereas Franks had a donut within the factors column after 4 unsuccessful makes an attempt. Good issues occur when Sobey top-scores for Brisbane however he was saved very, very quiet. Franks was non-existent.

Bullets draw quick straw

The NBL draw has spent extra time within the air than an orange at a juggling conference attributable to Covid so the fixture is not going to be overly honest simply but. But the luck of the draw has not been type to Brisbane. In the Bullets’ 10 outings this season they’ve performed a prime 4 staff six occasions – essentially the most of any aspect within the NBL. South East Melbourne has performed backside six groups in seven of its eight matches. The one prime 4 showdown was towards an understrength Melbourne United.

Turnover troubles

Turnovers proceed to kill the Bullets. In their 5 losses earlier than Saturday night time, that they had 15 or extra turnovers and of their 4 wins, they coughed the ball up lower than 15 occasions. They had 12 by the final change and 15 for the match. Brisbane did flip round a horror capturing night time towards Melbourne United on Australia Day when it hit simply three of 25 three-point makes an attempt. Against the Phoenix, the Bullets hit eight of twenty-two.