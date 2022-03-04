Photo fuels rumours of Russian Formula 1 driver’s demise

Rumours are swirling about Formula 1’s Russian “villain” — and a workforce picture seems to have spilled the beans on the following transfer.

Formula 1 workforce Haas has denied rumours Russian driver Nikita Mazepin has been sacked — however rumours proceed to swirl.

He was final week pulled from public appearances throughout the official pre-season testing occasion in Barcelona because the workforce made the extraordinary resolution to ditch its livery on the spot, wiping any signal of main sponsor Uralkali from its automobiles and drivers gear.

Uralkali is a pure assets big in Russia. The firm’s founder Dmitry Mazepin, the daddy of Nikita, is thought to have a detailed relationship with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The firm’s break up from the Formula 1 workforce has nonetheless not been confirmed, regardless of the workforce persevering with to run generic white livery within the ultimate days of the testing occasion in Barcelona.

Watch each Practice, Qualifying & Race of the 2022 FIA Formula One World Championship™ Live & Ad-Break Free During Racing on Kayo. New to Kayo? Try 14-days free now >

The Haas automobiles have beforehand been dominated by blue, white and purple to replicate the Russian flag.

Nikita Mazepin’s involvement with the team has been under a cloud ever since Russia’s army invasion of Ukraine, and Sky Germany on Friday morning (AEDT) reported the workforce has made the choice to sack him.

It comes after he was banned from this yr’s British Grand Prix by native authorities officers.

The FIA had already introduced Russian athletes would have the ability to compete — however they’d not be representing Russia and the nation wouldn’t have its flag our nationwide anthem performed at any occasion.

The hits stored approaching Friday with Formula 1 ripping up its $67 million agreement with the Russian Grand Prix, stripping the nation of holding a grand prix for the foreseeable future.

The German report claims the workforce has already decided to advertise Pietro Fittipaldi to interchange Mazepin on the ultimate pre-season testing occasion in Bahrain forward of the Bahrain Grand Prix, from March 20.

However, a report from German newspaper Bild outlines Fittipaldi just isn’t assured to maintain the seat with the workforce additionally contemplating former Alfa Romeo driver Antonio Giovinazzi.

The rumours have been swirling regardless of the workforce reportedly declaring the reviews of Mazepin’s demise aren’t correct, in accordance with Sky Sports within the UK.

The rumours of Fittipaldi’s promotion had been additional fuelled on Friday with the workforce posting a photograph on social media of Fittipaldi behind the wheel.

The workforce’s resolution to make use of Fittipaldi and his distinctive helmet didn’t go unnoticed.

Team principal Gunther Steiner stated final week he couldn’t affirm Mazepin’s future with the workforce.

However, the driving force posted on social media after the Barcelona testing that he hoped to be there for the Bahrain testing occasion.

Mazepin tweeted final week: “To my fans and followers — it’s a difficult time and I am not in control over a lot of what is being said and done. I’m choosing to focus on what I CAN control by working hard and doing my best for my @HaasF1Team.

“My deepest thanks for your understanding and support.”