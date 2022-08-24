Photo Of Smiling Relatives At Funeral In Kerala Divides Internet

At least 40 individuals have been current for the “family photo”.

A photograph clicked at a funeral in Kerala goes viral on social media. The purpose? The members of the family are seen posing fortunately across the casket. The picture is from Malapally village in Pathanathitta district the place the funeral of 95-year-old Mariyamma happened final week, in response to Times of India. She died on August 17. At least 40 family members are seen smiling as they collect round for the funeral casket for a “family photograph”. The picture has led to a dialogue on social media during which Kerala minister V Sinvankutty additionally joined in.

Mariyamma was bed-ridden for a yr on account of her age and well being, which had worsened over the previous few weeks, the Times of India report mentioned. She has 9 youngsters and 19 grandchildren, all unfold throughout the globe however most of them have been at household house when she died, the outlet additional mentioned.

One of her kinfolk instructed Mathrubhumi that the intention was not go viral. The relative, Babu Umman, mentioned that Mariyamma lived fortunately for 95 years and liked all her youngsters and grandchildren. He additional mentioned the picture was taken to recollect the moments the household spent together with her.

The outlet additional mentioned that the picture was taken at round 2.15am on Friday, quickly after the funeral prayers. It was the household’s want to take the picture and put it aside.

“The people who cannot acknowledge the picture are those who have seen only tears after death. Instead of lamenting, the dead have to be bid adieu merrily. We have done the same,” one other member of the family instructed Mathrubhumi, including that they have no grievance towards anybody.

Kerala Education Minister V Sivankutty spoke in favour of the household. “Death is painful. But it is also a farewell. What could be happier than giving a smiling farewell to those who have lived happily ever after? This photo doesn’t need negative comments,” he mentioned on Facebook.

Some customers on Facebook criticised the household for posing gleefully, whereas others defended them, saying there’s nothing improper with the picture.