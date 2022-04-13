Photon finish: Teleportation research takes a quantum leap forward
Researchers have discovered a solution to cut back the quantity of information misplaced in quantum communications, taking us one step nearer to a “quantum internet”.
Scientists have beforehand demonstrated that data will be transmitted practically instantaneously utilizing quantum entanglement, the phenomenon that sees two photons with no bodily connection and sometimes separated by huge distances, work together with one another.
It has been instructed that this could possibly be used to ship data, which might doubtlessly revolutionise how we transmit information, with the theorised quantum web having vastly sooner speeds, particularly paired with quantum computer systems, which encode information utilizing quantum states slightly than the binary 1s and 0s of all fashionable computer systems.
However, a downside of quantum communication is that there are very excessive loss charges – as excessive as 99 per cent, and lowering that loss price to a extra manageable stage is vital to creating the know-how viable for extra widespread use.
Researchers at Griffith University consider they’ve now achieved step one in that course of, utilizing a tool they designed to scale back the lack of information in quantum communication.
Dr Sergei Slussarenko, one of many lead researchers on the venture, stated they’d managed to make use of a tool known as a noiseless linear amplifier, developed by Griffith and UQ researchers, to spice up the quantum sign.
“We take and unencoded photon, a particle with no information, and we send it through the system, and then we use the noiseless linear amplifier to check whether it went through successfully,” he stated.
“Once we know that the particle made it through without loss we can then use quantum teleportation to transmit data into it.”
The analysis, accomplished in collaboration with colleagues from UQ, UNSW and the US National Institute of Standards and Technology, is the primary time this technique of lowering loss in a quantum communication channel has been proven to be efficient.