Photos appear to show Boris Johnson with booze at lockdown party

LONDON — Photographs which seem to indicate U.Okay. Prime Minister Boris Johnson consuming at a probably rule-breaking celebration have been printed by ITV News.

The broadcaster says the images have been taken on November 13, 2020, when restrictions on social gatherings have been in place in England. They have been reportedly taken at a leaving celebration for Johnson’s then Director of Communications Lee Cain.

As the Partygate scandal enveloped the highest of the U.Okay. authorities, Johnson beforehand claimed he was unaware there had been rule-breaking events in Downing Street through the COVID-19 pandemic.

But the U.Okay. prime minister has since been fined by the Metropolitan Police for breaching coronavirus guidelines.

The 4 photographs printed Monday present Johnson elevating a glass and standing near eight different individuals. The different individuals have been pixelated out. There are bottles of alcohol and meals on the desk in entrance of him. The prime minister’s crimson field — a suitcase which historically holds ministerial papers — is sitting on a chair in the identical room.

The occasion befell when England was within the throes of a second nationwide lockdown.

The Metropolitan Police mentioned final week it had completed its investigation into rule-breaking events paving the best way for a Partygate report by the senior civil servant Sue Gray to be printed within the coming days.

Labour’s Deputy Leader Angela Rayner mentioned: “Boris Johnson said repeatedly that he knew nothing about law-breaking — there’s no doubt now, he lied. Boris Johnson made the rules, and then broke them.”