Photos contrasting quality of college classroom and football locker room spark debate

Photos exhibiting the distinction between one among Louisiana Tech University’s school rooms and its soccer locker room have sparked a fierce debate on-line.

The two images have been uploaded onto Twitter on February 3 by Joe Dunman and claimed to point out a gulf in high quality between a run-down classroom and its soccer staff’s locker room.

In the publish, Dunman stated: “On the left, a university classroom. On the right, that same university’s football locker room.”

The picture of the run-down classroom confirmed rows of chairs, scuffed wall marks and several other lacking ceiling tiles that had not been changed.

In distinction, the pristine locker room appeared well-kept, clear and had been fitted with large shows for the faculty’s emblem and star gamers.

Since being uploaded the publish has attracted some 209,800 likes and greater than 32,100 retweets.

Newsweek has contacted Louisiana Tech concerning the authenticity of the 2 images and has approached the faculty for additional remark.

Despite the unclear nature of when the pictures have been taken, the publish itself has generated a wider dialogue about how faculties spend their cash and the state of their services.

One commenter, who shared an article about Oregon State’s $153m stadium renovation, stated: “My university’s spending over $100 million dollars in student tuition to update its football stadium.

“Meanwhile buildings such because the one the place the social science courses similar to ethnic research and anthropology are held has a roach drawback, mould and asbestos within the partitions.”

Another shared his experience while teaching and posted: “I taught for 5 years in a center college classroom just like the left aspect broken, falling toles from an extended standing roof leak.

“But the district athletic facility got a major overhaul, with state of the art weight room. HS [high school] had just got a brand new gym. I had mold and damaged books.”

One Twitter person tried to justify the obvious distinction in high quality, including: “The football program brings in millions of $ for the school.

“It’s actually easy. They want one of the best services to draw one of the best expertise to take advantage of cash. Can’t say the identical for the coed in that classroom. That stated, the scholars did pay some huge cash to be there.”

According to the Monroe News-Star, Louisiana Tech reported losses in three of the last four years.

In 2019-20 it generated a $37,560 profit with operating revenue that reached nearly $25 million.

The outlet added football brought in the most revenue, more than combining other sports, at $4,063,752.