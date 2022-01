Over the final two days, work crews cleared homeless encampments close to SoFi Stadium in preparation for the Super Bowl on Feb. 13.

Dozens of individuals seem to have been moved out of camps below the 405 Freeway alongside Century Boulevard, one of many fundamental thoroughfares to the Inglewood stadium.

Work crews at a homeless encampment below the 405 Freeway in Inglewood rake trash and different gadgets into plastic sheeting for disposal in a big truck. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)

Homeless ladies, who every stated her identify is Dawn, embrace as their underpass homeless encampment in Inglewood is being cleared out. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)

A cleanup crew is seen by wrought-iron gates alongside the 405 Freeway underpass. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)

A view of private belongings and trash at a homeless encampment close to SoFi Stadium in Inglewood. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)

A homeless man who says his identify is Richard sits subsequent to a cart of private belongings as work crews clear the encampment. (Wally Skalij/Los Angeles Times)

Crews put up indicators subsequent to a homeless encampment below the 405 Freeway in Inglewood. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)

A cellphone case in grime beneath the 405 Freeway. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)