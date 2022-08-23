Photos of aurora shared by an astronaut captivate netizens. Seen them yet?

Auroras are stunning dancing waves of sunshine which have captivated people for millennia. Samantha Cristoforetti, a European Space Agency astronaut stationed aboard International Space Station (ISS), lately shared some intriguing pictures on Twitter. The images depict auroras as seen from the International Space Station and have enthralled netizens. Chances are, the images could even depart you enchanted.

“The Sun has been really active lately. Last week we saw the most stunning auroras I have ever experienced in over 300 days in space!” she wrote whereas posting the images with a number of hashtags, together with #auroraaustralis and #MissionMinerva.

Take a take a look at the images beneath:

The pictures have been uploaded two days in the past. The tweet has round 8,000 likes and counting since being shared. In addition, the share was retweeted 1,240 occasions. The pictures have additionally prompted individuals to submit numerous feedback.

“Thanks for taking such great pictures! It’s one of my favourite atmospheric phenomenons, I saw a couple of little ones in Tromsø, but these are so incredible they seem otherworldly!” posted a Twitter consumer. “Incredible,” wrote Jared Isaacman, a pilot, astronaut & commander of Polaris Dawn’s mission to area. “Star Trek has become reality,” commented a 3rd. “Apocalyptic images! Stunning,” expressed a fourth.