Photos: Route fire in Castaic explodes to 5,000 acres and no containment

Triple digit temperatures and dry vegetation have created speedy unfold of the Route hearth in Castaic.

As of Thursday morning, the Route hearth has burned greater than 5,000 acres and is zero p.c contained.

The Route hearth started round midday Wednesday and unfold to about 60 acres by the point Los Angeles County firefighters had been dispatched to the scene, in accordance with the L.A. County Fire Department on Twitter. Flames burned about 250 acres by 5:27 p.m. close to Lake Hughes Road on northbound Interstate 5, LACFD added.

A helicopter drops water on the Route hearth in Castaic. (Ringo H.W. Chiu/Associated Press)

A firefighter works on hotspots as a helicopter prepares to drop water on the Route hearth in Castaic. (Ringo H.W. Chiu/Associated Press)

Shrouded by smoke, an air tanker drops retardant on the Route hearth in Castaic. (Ringo H.W. Chiu/Associated Press)

High winds whip up embers from a hotspot on the Route hearth in Castaic. (Ringo H.W. Chiu/Associated Press)