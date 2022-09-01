Americas
Photos: Route fire in Castaic explodes to 5,000 acres and no containment
Triple digit temperatures and dry vegetation have created speedy unfold of the Route hearth in Castaic.
As of Thursday morning, the Route hearth has burned greater than 5,000 acres and is zero p.c contained.
The Route hearth started round midday Wednesday and unfold to about 60 acres by the point Los Angeles County firefighters had been dispatched to the scene, in accordance with the L.A. County Fire Department on Twitter. Flames burned about 250 acres by 5:27 p.m. close to Lake Hughes Road on northbound Interstate 5, LACFD added.