Photos: Runners take to the streets in 2022 L.A. Marathon

Delvine Meringor of Kenya emerged Sunday as champion of the 37th annual Los Angeles Marathon, with John Korir of Kenya ending second.

This yr’s race has drawn 14,300 entrants from age 12 to 88, from 45
nations, all 50 states, together with 116 runners who’ve run all 36 earlier
editions of the race and almost 2,500 from Students Run LA who have been unable to
take part within the coaching program final yr due to coronavirus-related
restrictions on in-person gatherings, organizers mentioned.

Runners take off from Dodger Stadium on Sunday through the thirty seventh annual Los Angeles Marathon.

(Kyusung Gong/For The Times)

Runners pass Walt Disney Concert Hall.

Runners make the flip onto Grand Avenue and go Walt Disney Concert Hall on Sunday through the thirty seventh annual Los Angeles Marathon.

(Kyusung Gong/For The Times)

Runners take off from Dodger Stadium during the Los Angeles Marathon.

Runners take off from Dodger Stadium on Sunday through the thirty seventh annual Los Angeles Marathon.

(Kyusung Gong/For The Times)

A runner in an animated bear costume participates in the Los Angeles Marathon alongside other runners.

A runner in an animated bear costume participates Sunday through the thirty seventh annual Los Angeles Marathon.

(Kyusung Gong/For The Times)

A runner picks up a cup of water Sunday through the thirty seventh annual Los Angeles Marathon.

A runner picks up a cup of water Sunday through the thirty seventh annual Los Angeles Marathon.

(Kyusung Gong/For The Times)

A runner crosses the end line on Avenue of the Stars in Century City through the Los Angeles Marathon on Sunday.

A runner crosses the end line on Avenue of the Stars in Century City through the Los Angeles Marathon on Sunday.

(Myung J. Chun/Los Angeles Times)

John Korir received the lads's title Sunday on the 2022 Los Angeles Marathon.

John Korir received the lads’s title Sunday on the 2022 Los Angeles Marathon.

(Myung J. Chun/Los Angeles Times)

Runners cross the end line on Avenue of the Stars in Century City through the Los Angeles Marathon on Sunday.

Runners cross the end line on Avenue of the Stars in Century City through the Los Angeles Marathon on Sunday.

(Myung J. Chun/Los Angeles Times)





