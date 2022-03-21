Americas
Photos: Runners take to the streets in 2022 L.A. Marathon
Delvine Meringor of Kenya emerged Sunday as champion of the 37th annual Los Angeles Marathon, with John Korir of Kenya ending second.
This yr’s race has drawn 14,300 entrants from age 12 to 88, from 45
nations, all 50 states, together with 116 runners who’ve run all 36 earlier
editions of the race and almost 2,500 from Students Run LA who have been unable to
take part within the coaching program final yr due to coronavirus-related
restrictions on in-person gatherings, organizers mentioned.