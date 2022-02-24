Americas

Photos show the calamity as Russia invades Ukraine

Photo of Prince Abraham Prince Abraham22 mins ago
26 3 minutes read


Editor’s Note: Graphic Content

Black smoke rises from a army airport in Chuguyev close to Kharkiv on February 24, 2022. – Russian President Vladimir Putin introduced a army operation in Ukraine right this moment with explosions heard quickly after throughout the nation and its overseas minister warning a “full-scale invasion” was underway.

Aris Messinis/AFP through Getty Images


Aris Messinis/AFP through Getty Images

Russian army forces and Russian-backed separatists have invaded Ukraine.

The wide-scale invasion of Ukraine has dramatically changed the mood in Kyiv, as a nation wakened right this moment with the brand new actuality that it’s at battle. Ukraine’s army says Russia is taking casualties in fierce preventing, however Russia’s army is telling a special story.

“Many residents of Kyiv are trying to evacuate toward the West,” NPR’s Tim Mak said on Morning Edition from Ukraine. “There are long lines that we’ve observed all day at ATMs, gas stations and supermarkets. In fact, right now as I speak to you, we’re in line to get gas. Traffic is at a standstill leaving town, making it really difficult for people.”

A person sits exterior his destroyed constructing after bombings on the japanese Ukraine city of Chuguiv on February 24, 2022, as Russian armed forces are attempting to invade Ukraine from a number of instructions, utilizing rocket programs and helicopters to assault Ukrainian place within the south, the border guard service mentioned.

Aris Messinis/AFP through Getty Images


Aris Messinis/AFP through Getty Images

Ukraine’s overseas ministry introduced on Thursday that it has begun the process to chop diplomatic ties on the request of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and “in accordance with the norms established by international law.”

U.S. officers have mentioned for weeks {that a} Russian invasion of Ukraine was imminent, a warning that Russia, in flip, dismissed as scaremongering. President Biden warned of a “catastrophic loss of life and human suffering.” He is planning to make an handle after assembly with G-7 leaders

Emergency unit employees deal with an injured man after bombings on the japanese Ukraine city of Chuguiv on February 24, 2022.

Aris Messinis/AFP through Getty Images


Aris Messinis/AFP through Getty Images

The physique of a rocket caught in a flat after current shelling on the northern outskirts of Kharkiv on February 24, 2022. Russian President Vladimir Putin launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine on Thursday, forcing residents to flee for his or her lives and leaving no less than 40 Ukrainian troopers and 10 civilians useless.

Sergey Bobok/AFP through Getty Images


Sergey Bobok/AFP through Getty Images

A girl along with her daughter waits for a practice as they attempt to go away Kyiv, Ukraine, Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022. Big explosions had been heard earlier than daybreak in Kyiv, Kharkiv and Odesa as world leaders decried the beginning of a Russian invasion that would trigger large casualties and topple Ukraine’s democratically elected authorities.

Emilio Morenatti/AP


Emilio Morenatti/AP

Local residents wait to purchase water at a retailer throughout a water outage in Kyiv, Ukraine, Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022.

Emilio Morenatti/AP


Emilio Morenatti/AP

People stand round a broken construction attributable to a rocket on February 24, 2022 in Kyiv, Ukraine.

Chris McGrath/Getty Images


Chris McGrath/Getty Images

People queue to a petroleum station within the western Ukrainian metropolis of Lviv on February 24, 2022.

Yuriy Dyachyshyn/AFP through Getty Images


Yuriy Dyachyshyn/AFP through Getty Images

Damaged radar, a car and gear are seen at a Ukrainian army facility exterior Mariupol, Ukraine, Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022.

Sergei Grits/AP


Sergei Grits/AP

A pair speaks with one another at a metro station in Kyiv early on February 24, 2022.

Daniel Leal/AFP through Getty Images


Daniel Leal/AFP through Getty Images



