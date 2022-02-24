Photos show the calamity as Russia invades Ukraine

Editor’s Note: Graphic Content

Russian army forces and Russian-backed separatists have invaded Ukraine.

The wide-scale invasion of Ukraine has dramatically changed the mood in Kyiv, as a nation wakened right this moment with the brand new actuality that it’s at battle. Ukraine’s army says Russia is taking casualties in fierce preventing, however Russia’s army is telling a special story.

“Many residents of Kyiv are trying to evacuate toward the West,” NPR’s Tim Mak said on Morning Edition from Ukraine. “There are long lines that we’ve observed all day at ATMs, gas stations and supermarkets. In fact, right now as I speak to you, we’re in line to get gas. Traffic is at a standstill leaving town, making it really difficult for people.”

Ukraine’s overseas ministry introduced on Thursday that it has begun the process to chop diplomatic ties on the request of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and “in accordance with the norms established by international law.”

U.S. officers have mentioned for weeks {that a} Russian invasion of Ukraine was imminent, a warning that Russia, in flip, dismissed as scaremongering. President Biden warned of a “catastrophic loss of life and human suffering.” He is planning to make an handle after assembly with G-7 leaders

