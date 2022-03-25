Physiotherapists Were Arranged At National Camp To Help Bajrang Punia: WFI | Wrestling News

The Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) on Friday clarified that it had organized for physiotherapists to assist Bajrang Punia on the nationwide camp however the star grappler had refused to take their providers. Bajrang on Thursday claimed that he has been doing his rehabilitation on his personal after struggling to get a devoted physio. The Tokyo Games bronze medallist had additionally admitted that physios have been out there at nationwide camp however his coach Sujeet Maan had mentioned that non-public consideration was required for a wrestler like Bajrang since physios must attend a number of wrestlers.

“…as per the request from Mr Bajrang Punia, the physiotherapist was sanctioned boarding and lodging at the SAI Sonipat center at cost to government.

“Since Dr Anand Kumar was not relieved by his division, subsequently, WFI organized one other physiotherapist for Mr Bajrang. The WFI chosen 2 physiotherapists and so they visited SAI Centre on trial foundation however Mr Bajrang denied taking their providers.

“The WFI with the approval of SAI has also provided 2 physiotherapists at STC, Sonepat where the National Camp is going on,” a launch issued by WFI mentioned.

Bajrang had expressed curiosity in coaching with Railways’ Anand Dubey however the establishment has a coverage of to not spare employees for private engagements. WFI additionally mentioned that it tried to get Dubey’s providers for Bajrang.

“The WFI immediately sent a proposal to SAI TOPS for approval which was later approved by the Competent Authority and a letter was issued by SAI & WFI to Secretary, Railway Sports Promotion Board for the release and attachment of Mr Anand Kumar with Bajrang,” it mentioned. However Dubey by no means joined Bajrang.

WFI additionally gave particulars how Bajrang has been supported with the assistance of presidency earlier than and after the Tokyo Games.