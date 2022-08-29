Piastri’s next drive remains a mystery

The Formula One contract dispute surrounding Australian racer Oscar Piastri has been heard by the Contract Recognition Board (CRB) of the International Automobile Federation (FIA), however the physique could not provide a right away ruling clarifying the 21-year-old’s future.

Piastri, reserve driver for French producer Alpine, was introduced by the crew this month as substitute for Aston Martin-bound Fernando Alonso.

But Piastri, understood to have signed a contract with McLaren, mentioned he will not be racing for the crew that has supported his junior profession and, till Alonso’s departure, was set to offer him his Formula One debut on mortgage to Williams subsequent season.

McLaren have created a emptiness for subsequent season by ending fellow Aussie Daniel Ricciardo’s contract one 12 months early.

With each groups staking claims to the highly-rated teenager, the CRB will resolve which is legitimate, and met on Monday to take action.

But set as much as swiftly settle contract disputes, the physique might take as much as three days, the utmost time granted, to situation its verdict.

Alpine crew boss Otmar Szafnauer instructed reporters on the Belgian Grand Prix he was assured of the deserves of the crew’s claims.

“I don’t know when they’ll rule,” Szafnauer mentioned.

“It will be soon thereafter, and then, once we have all the information in front of us, we’ll start looking at who will fill the open seat.”

Alpine, fourth within the total standings, might have a lot of drivers within the body ought to they should change Piastri.

Frenchman Pierre Gasly, who was confirmed for 2023 by Red Bull sister crew AlphaTauri this 12 months, has emerged as a candidate for the Alpine drive, based on Motorsport.com.

The crew’s present driver Esteban Ocon, in the meantime, mentioned on the Belgian Grand Prix that he has instructed administration to think about his pal and present Haas driver Mick Schumacher for the seat.

Ricciardo, a free agent subsequent 12 months, might additionally return to Alpine, whom he raced with for 2 seasons after they had been badged as Renault earlier than leaving for McLaren in 2021.

Alpine might additionally get a sizeable payout, with Szafnauer not ruling out taking the matter to the excessive courtroom to recuperate the funding the crew has made in Piastri’s profession.

If the CRB guidelines in Alpine’s favour the crew might permit a rival crew to purchase him out.

Equally, they may drive the Australian, who continues to carry out his simulator duties again on the crew’s base in England, to race for them.