Picasso’s family denies selling digital NFTs of his artwork

“The information given in the media that the inheritors plan to launch ‘Pablo Picasso’ NFTs into the market is entirely false,” his lawyer Richard Malka stated in a press release.

It adopted an interview, extensively distributed within the US media and past, with Marina Picasso, granddaughter of the Spanish artist who lived from 1881 to 1973, and her son Florian.

The report stated they deliberate to public sale 1,000 digital copies of a ceramic bowl painted by the artist within the Fifties.

But the household denied the report, saying the one work being auctioned was by Florian Picasso and his collaborators “independent of all claims vis-a-vis Pablo Picasso and his works”, in accordance with the lawyer’s assertion.

It is just not clear how the confusion took place, however the household insisted by their lawyer that “at this time, no ‘Picasso’ NFT has been authorised by the Picasso Succession”.

Barely recognized a 12 months in the past, NFTs (non-fungible tokens) have instantly come to dominate the artwork house.

They are linked to blockchain expertise that gives proof of “ownership” of a digital merchandise.

Everything from digital footage to digital buying and selling playing cards to particular person tweets have been become NFTs and offered, generally for huge sums.

The first digital art work to be offered by a significant public sale home, by artist Beeple, fetched US$69.3 million at Christie’s final March.