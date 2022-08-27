PICS | 168 people arrested at KZN landfill site following reports of murders, assaults | News24

Police have arrested 168 individuals, together with 165 unlawful immigrants, at a landfill website in KwaZulu-Natal.

Their arrest follows allegations that waste pickers have been engaged in prison exercise leading to murders and assaults.

Two pistols, ammunition and medicines have been confiscated throughout the arrests.

A complete of 168 individuals, together with 165 unlawful immigrants, have been arrested at a landfill website in Pietermaritzburg, KwaZulu-Natal.

READ | Tazné murder accused says foreigners killed her, tied him up

They have been arrested on Friday after police obtained experiences that battle between waste pickers had resulted in assaults and murders on the website.

How protected is your neighbourhood? Find out by utilizing News24’s CrimeCheck

KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Brigadier Jay Naicker mentioned:

The suspects have been arrested for contravention of the Immigration Act, unlawful possession of firearms and ammunition, in addition to possession of medication.

“The multidisciplinary team, which comprised local police, SAPS Airwing, SAPS Mounted Unit, Fire and Rescue, Crime Intelligence, SAPS Stabilisation Team, Home Affairs and Magma Security, worked tirelessly at the landfill site on New England Road, where it is alleged that waste pickers were engaged in criminal activity.

“The suspects are aged between 18 and 55 and appeared earlier than the Pietermaritzburg Magistrate’s Court on Friday.”

Over 160 unlawful immigrants arrested at a landfill website in Pietermaritzburg, KZN. Supplied Supplied by SAPS The suspects, aged between 18 and 55, appeared within the Pietermaritzburg Magistrate’s Court. Supplied Supplied by SAPS

KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner Lieutenant General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi welcomed the arrests.

“We commend this daring initiative by police at uMgungundlovu, and different role-players, to cope with rising crime which is exacerbated by the rising variety of undocumented individuals. We are calling for comparable operations in different districts to deal decisively with their crime hotspots,” he mentioned.