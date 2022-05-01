PICS | ‘A phenomenal response’ – Western Cape residents donate 1 million litres of water to KZN | News24

Water being packed into the vehicles for distribution in KZN.

Western Cape residents have donated 200 000 five-litre bottles of water to flood-stricken KwaZulu-Natal.

That quantities to at least one million litres of water.

Residents from so far as Knysna delivered their water donations to the Cape Town International Convention Centre.

The final truck out of a fleet of eight left the Cape Town International Convention Centre (CTICC) on Saturday with hundreds and hundreds of five-litre bottles of water that Western Cape residents donated out of the goodness of their hearts in direction of flood-ravaged KwaZulu-Natal.

All in all, there have been 200 000 five-litre bottles, amounting to a whopping a million litres.

Ali Sablay, a spokesperson for the Gift of the Givers basis (GoTG), which co-ordinated the drive, advised News24: “It’s been a phenomenal response from people in the Western Cape, who have come out in numbers to bring bottles of water to the CTICC in the past few days. We’ve closed the doors for collections.”

Bottles of water being donated to KZN. Lisalee Solomons / News24 Stacks of water donated to KZN by residents of the Western Cape and Gift of the Givers. Lisalee Solomons / News24 Bottles of water being donated to KZN. Lisalee Solomons / News24

He mentioned eight truck drivers took the donations to KwaZulu-Natal over 9 days.

Residents from so far as Stellenbosch, Knysna, Grabouw, Paarl and Worcester introduced automobile boots stuffed with bottles of water.

“Some people that we spoke to personally told us the touching connection they have with KZN, which prompted them to play their part in helping them out.”

The organisation expressed its gratitude to CTICC CEO Taubie Motlhabane and truck firm Titan Cargo for the “massive” position they performed in helping it with the KZN flood reduction mission.

Once the superlink vehicles arrive safely within the province, the groups will assist to distribute the bottles of water to completely different areas instantly, Sablay mentioned.

“We are aware that mortuaries, clinics [and] hospitals also require water as we speak, so the bottles of water that were donated will go a long way in helping them,” he mentioned.

On Wednesday, completely different spiritual leaders within the Western Cape gathered on the CTICC for an interfaith prayer service the place they blessed the water earlier than it was transported to the province.

Dr Imtiaz Sooliman helping with the supply of water donations on the CTICC. Photo Supplied Religious leaders throughout the WC, on Wednesday held an interfaith service on the CTICC to bless the water being taking all the way down to KZN. Photo Supplied Different spiritual leaders throughout the WC gathered on the CTICC on Wednesday for an interfaith prayer service the place they blessed the waters with prayer earlier than it was taken all the way down to the province. Photo Supplied

Knysna resident Shania Plaatjies mentioned she and her household had been visiting family in Cape Town over the lengthy weekend and took full benefit of the chance to donate water.

“My husband and I drove separate cars to bring the water because we have so many bottles. My neighbours back home heard we were coming to Cape Town and gave us water to donate as well. So, we came to drop off the water on behalf of the Knysna community as well,” Plaatjies mentioned.

Mitchells Plain residents Linda Stansfield, Michael Jacobs and Nicole Arendse mentioned donating to KZN was a “no brainer”.

Stansfield mentioned:

I knew Saturday can be the final day GoTG can be taking donations, so I advised my husband we should go Saturday. I’m so completely satisfied we made it simply in time. The vibe was lekker and the staff was great and pleasant.

“To watch what is happening in KZN is sad. I heard that some mortuaries don’t even have water to wash the dead bodies. Now that is heartbreaking,” Jacobs added.

Arendse mentioned she was presupposed to go on a vacation to KZN subsequent month however cancelled her plans.

“It just doesn’t feel right to go to the province when they are in a state right now. I’ll rather keep donating to organisations in the area that need assistance. A holiday will come and go, but people are struggling over there and I want to help,” she mentioned.