PICS | Anti-xenophobia activists, organisations call for home affairs minister to step down | News24

The crowd was seen marching to the Johannesburg Central Police station.

Anti-xenophobia activists marched within the streets of Johannesburg to demand the house affairs minister be fired.

The march was in response to Operation Dudula.

The crowd marched from Peter Ross Park to the Museum of Africa.

Activists and varied organisations got here out in numbers to march in opposition to the latest xenophobic assaults and in addition handed in a memorandum on the Hillbrow police station which known as for the house affairs minister to step down.

The memorandum was first handed to the police at Hillbrow and later on the Johannesburg Central police station, the place Nhlanhla Lux, the chief of Operation Dudula, is presently being held.

An activists holding his placard in the course of the march News24 Alfonso Nqunjana

The activists marched, sang wrestle songs and held placards. They known as for an finish to Operation Dudula, an anti-foreigner motion.

During the march, a member of the African Diaspora Workers Network, Janet Munakamwe, learn out the memorandum which known as for Aaron Motsoaledi [home affairs minister] to step down.

Munakamwe stated:

The minister of dwelling affairs should resign right this moment. He has failed many, not solely migrants, but in addition locals, so many shouldn’t have paperwork.

Anti-xenophobia activists marching at Johannesburg. News24 Alfonso Nqunjana

Furthermore, the Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department was slammed for cancelling the primary anti-xenophobia march, organised by Kopanang Africa Against Xenophobia (KAAX) on Human Rights Day.

KAAX’s spokesperson, Ferron Pedro, stated she was harm when she noticed Operation Dudula members marching in help of hatred and injustice on the opposite facet of the Johannesburg Central police station.

“I saw our brothers and sisters marching for hatred, marching for injustice, marching against the same things that we know are keeping us down. Foreigners are not stealing our jobs, Clover is stealing our jobs, MassMart is stealing our jobs… it is the small 1% in South Africa that owns 50% of the bulk. These people do not live in Alexandra, but they live in Sandton,” Pedro stated.

Members of various campaigns and organisations chanting and dancing in the course of the march News24 Alfonso Nqunjana

Operation Dudula members have been protesting in opposition to Lux’s arrest.

JMPD and SAPS officers have been vigilant to make sure that Operation Dudula protesters and the anti-xenophobia march didn’t run into one another.

According to JMPD spokesperson Xolani Fihla, “the Kopanang Africa Against Xenophobia group diverted from the original planned route which was going to see them handing over the memorandum at Commissioner Street”.

JMPD suspects that the rationale for diverting was to confront the Operation Dudula members.

“We suspect that they changed their route knowing that members of Operation Dudula were gathered at the Johannesburg Central SAPS entrance at Commissioner Street, the Kopanang Africa Against Xenophobia March went well with no disturbances until they dispersed at Maryfitz Gerald Square,” Fihla added.

The University of Johannesburg’s Kate Alexander stated the college stood in opposition to acts of xenophobia.

Alexander stated:

The college has an extended custom of opposing xenophobia and it’s proud to take action once more. If we’ve to take a look at the people who find themselves liable for the excessive unemployment, we’ve accountable the federal government. It isn’t for us accountable individuals from different international locations, and those that do are hypocrites.

Phone smashed

Dube Austin, a member of Restorative Justice, had an encounter with Operation Dudula members.

He alleges they confronted him for taking photos and smashed his cellphone.

“Two ladies I know asked me to take picture of the Dudula members. Before I even took the pictures, I realised that these guys were going to give us a problem and I stopped, leaving the ladies behind.

“The Dudula individuals got here straight to me and requested me what do I would like right here, and why am I taking photographs, I informed them that I’m right here similar to everybody and I handed them my cellphone to test for the photographs… that’s when one in every of them took it and simply smashed it on the bottom,” Austin said.

He appealed to KAAX’s convener, Julekha Latib, to accompany him to open a case because he was too scared.

