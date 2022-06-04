PICS | Cape Town gang violence: Residents ‘renting’ their homes to gangsters ‘to earn a quick living’ | News24

The ongoing gang violence in Manenberg is of great concern, say crime fighters.

Residents have began renting out their metropolis council houses to gangs in order that they’ll earn a dwelling to place meals on the desk.

The City says it’s conscious of those incidents and is investigating.

The ongoing gang violence in Manenberg has been inflicting havoc within the space and residents are on excessive alert after one more man was brutally gunned down final weekend.

It’s believed that the Clever Kids and Hard Living gangs are at conflict with one another over medicine, territory and management.

Western Cape police spokesperson Sergeant Wesley Twigg stated the circumstances surrounding a capturing every week in the past in Linda Court, Heideveld, have been being investigated.

Twigg stated:

A 38-year-old man was shot and fatally wounded. According to experiences, Manenberg police have been known as to the crime scene the place they discovered the sufferer with a number of gunshot wounds to his face. The sufferer was declared deceased on the scene by paramedics.

He stated a case of homicide case had been registered for investigation and that the motive for the capturing was but to be established.

“The suspect/s fled the scene and are yet to be arrested.”

The chairperson of the Manenberg police discussion board (CPF), Vernon Visagie, has since informed News24 that the neighbourhood watch and the CPF are threatening to “down tools” if police and authorities don’t begin taking swift motion to curb the “horrendous” gang violence within the space.

Engagement’s between SAPS, MEC Allen, residents and crime fighters in Manenberg. Photo Supplied

“The shootings are continuing every single day. Yes, we have police patrolling the area regularly, but it’s not enough. Drastic action must be taken against these gangs that are threatening people’s lives with their shootings,” he added.

On Thursday night, Western Cape Community Safety and Police Oversight MEC Reagan Allen did a walkabout within the space to get a way of what residents are confronted with each day.

“When the MEC commenced his term as the Provincial Minister of Police Oversight and Community Safety, he committed to patrolling with 30 neighbourhood watches throughout the province, to among others get a first-hand account of what these volunteer structures are experiencing when they work to keep their communities safe,” stated his spokesperson Marcellino Martin.

Crime fighter in Manenberg. Photo Supplied

Martin stated the group had prolonged an invite to the MEC, which he “gladly accepted”.

Allen had used the patrols to precise his gratitude to the volunteers for his or her efforts to fight crime in making an attempt circumstances whereas highlighting among the useful resource shortcomings there may be, and another assist they may require, Martin stated.

“The Law Enforcement Advancement Plan (LEAP) officers have strategically been placed in 13 areas across the Cape. Ten of these are where the murder rate is quite high. Some of the successes are that Nyanga is no longer the murder capital of the country and Kraaifontein’s murder rate has been reduced by just over 40%.”

Crime fighters in Manenberg on Thursday night. Photo Supplied

LEAP officers have been always being deployed the place the necessity was biggest.

The MEC spent shut to 2 hours patrolling completely different elements of the realm with the neighbourhood watch and CPF.

“There were no incidents that occurred on our patrolling. Residents engaged with the MEC on their concerns. There are regular engagements between the MEC and the provincial commissioner on the co-operation between SAPS and LEAP and how SAPS is responding to incidents,” stated Martin.

‘It’s very unhappy to see’

Meanwhile, in line with Visagie, one of many main issues within the space is the rise in metropolis council houses which are being given to gangsters for his or her each day operations.

“Unemployment is a crisis; residents have since started renting their homes to gangsters to make money to put food on the table for their families. It’s very sad to see, and the more the other residents see what their neighbour is going to make a living, the more they are also wanting to do the same thing. And so, the cycle just continues, family homes get rented out to gangs to earn a quick living,” he stated.

The MEC spent shut to 2 hours patrolling completely different elements of the realm with the neighbourhood watch and CPF. Photo Supplied

The CPF stated that they had raised these issues on quite a few events with the City of Cape Town, hoping that they might examine the matter and intervene, however nothing had but been finished concerning the state of affairs.

The City stated that it is Public Housing Department was conscious of the matter and investigated all complaints of anti-social behaviour, together with gangsterism, at its properties and took the suitable motion the place required.

“When renting a City-owned residential property, tenants must abide by the rules of the lease agreement, and the City is entitled to enforce the conditions of the lease should there be any contraventions. The City takes allegations of gangsterism in its rental stock seriously and always follows the legal processes to evict any person who occupies a Community Residential Unit (CRU),” said mayoral committee member for human settlements Malusi Booi.

He added that these types of allegations were often made and the City encouraged complainants to provide details, like names and addresses, to allow for investigations and for the necessary action to be taken.

The City evicts with a court order for three reasons:

Non-payment of rent

Unlawful occupation

Anti-social behaviour often linked to, but not limited to, gangsterism and drug dealing to protect our tenants.

Police Minister Bheki Cele presented the fourth quarter crime statistics on Friday, which painted a bleak picture as violence against women and children continues.

In the Western Cape, murder statistics increased by 12% (111 cases) for the 2020/21 financial year.

There were 1 015 murders recorded in the province between January and March this year, compared to 907 in 2020/21.

Police also recorded 161 gang-related murders in the province for the quarter, as opposed to 131 for the same period in 2020/21.

Gang-related murders accounted for 23.9% of murders in the province. The total contract crimes in the country increased by 15.5% and, in the Western Cape, there was an increase of 11.7% for the period, with the province contributing to 17% of all contact crimes in the country.

Western cape Community Safety and Police Oversight MEC Reagan Allen partaking with residents and crime fighters in Manenberg. Photo Supplied

“These will increase are clearly exhibiting that we’ve to do much more. I’m inspired by the turnaround in Nyanga and Gugulethu and imagine that we are able to obtain the identical with the opposite hotspot areas. I’m sure that our newly launched Safety Dashboard will assist us establish precisely the place the LEAP officers are largely required in order that we’re direct and deliberate of their deployment,” stated Allen.

Nyanga’s homicide price for the fourth quarter of the 2021/22 monetary 12 months has declined by 30.2%, or 13 fewer circumstances when in comparison with the identical interval of the 2020/21 monetary 12 months.

Comparing the Nyanga homicide price for the 2021/22 monetary 12 months, the place 161 circumstances occurred, to the 203 circumstances within the 2020/21 monetary 12 months, confirmed a lower of 42 or 20.6%, Allen added.

