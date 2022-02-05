PICS | Cops find human remains at Klawer man’s house while looking for missing 13-year-old boy | News24

A 13-year-old boy has disappeared after a automotive allegedly knocked him over.

A 56-year-old man from Klawer within the Western Cape has been arrested for homicide after police discovered human stays on his premises whereas they had been in search of a lacking 13-year-old boy.

Western Cape police spokesperson Colonel André Traut stated the stays had been found in a sewerage pipe on the premises.

The identification of the individual whose stays had been discovered has not but been established.

Traut stated the boy remains to be thought of lacking and that the homicide cost pertains to the invention of the human stays.

“Our investigation into the disappearance of a 13-year-old boy led to the arrest of a 56-year-old man in Klawer on a charge of kidnapping on Thursday.

“According to studies, the lacking boy was accused of stealing fruit on the man’s residence in Second Avenue on Wednesday and was pursued by him. The boy has not been seen since.

“Investigation led detectives to the man’s residence on Friday afternoon where the human remains were discovered.

“The physique of the sufferer is but to be discovered and it’s too quickly to take a position on the identification of the stays that had been discovered.”

Traut added that police investigations were ongoing and forensic experts were in the process of examining the crime scene in search of more leads.

“The cost has since been modified to homicide and the suspect is anticipated to make his court docket look in Klawer on Monday,” Traut said.

‘Up in arms’

One of the residents, Billy Claasen, said the man had been detained in the Klawer Police Station holding cells.

“The neighborhood is up in arms across the police station and the person’s home. This may cause large racial stress if not dealt with accurately,” Claasen added.

He said the boy’s mother went to the police station on two occasions and was sent home without any help.

According to local ward councillor Jan Koopman, the community had been searching for the boy since Wednesday.

“The police advised us that the person is refusing to talk to them with out the presence of his lawyer,” Koopman said.

Traut could not speculate on what residents had to say about what happened before the boy’s disappearance, but it is alleged that he went missing after a car knocked him over on Wednesday.

