PICS: Fatima Sana Shaikh gets a makeover; sports bangs and curly hair : Bollywood News – Bollywood Hungama

Fatima Sana Shaikh, on Monday, was noticed within the metropolis of Mumbai sporting a brand new look. The actress had received a brand new haircut and elegance as she stepped out of the BBlunt salon in Khar.

Fatima seemed stylish as she received bangs and curls for he thick black hair. She received a makeover on the BBlunt salon which is owned by Adhuna Akhtar. The actress seemed gorgeous in an all-back apparel as she wore a black tube prime and black denims together with an identical sling bag.

Fatima who was final seen within the Netflix anthology Ajeeb Daastaan is presently gearing as much as play Indira Gandhi within the upcoming movie Sam Bahadur. The movie directed by Meghna Gulzar additionally stars Vicky Kaushal and Sanya Malhotra. The actress has been getting ready for the function by studying books on the previous Prime Minister and watching documentaries to adapt her mannerisms.

Fatima may even be seen in an untitled challenge with Anil Kapoor and within the Indian adaptation of Modern Love.

