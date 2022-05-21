PICS | First snowfall of the year detected on southern Drakensberg, KZN | Witness

Brace your self for extra chilly climate circumstances after snow fell over areas within the Drakensberg area in KwaZulu Natal, and Lesotho on Saturday.

According to the South African Weather Service (Saws), a chilly entrance that’s presently sweeping throughout the nation was anticipated to have an effect on components of the province.

Saws forecaster Thandiwe Gumede stated since Friday night time, snow has began falling in a lot of areas round Lesotho mountains.

Gumede stated in accordance with their web-cameras, it exhibits that snow has already been picked up at Sani Pass, a mountain go connecting KZN and Lesotho.

Snowfall on Saturday confirmed by the Sani Pass Mountain lodge. Facebook/Sani Mountain Escape

She stated there’s extra snowfall anticipated within the south of Drakensberg on Saturday as temperatures are starting to drop.

“There should be snow just dead at the moment as it is raining, it’s difficult to see. Our main verification uses satellite images and when it’s cloudy you can’t see much.

“In Sani Pass Mountain, there is snow today [Saturday]. The Cathedral Peak web cameras are not indicating any snow at the moment. Most of the snow does look like it was over Lesotho rather than the south Drakensberg,” stated Gumede.

Pictures of snow in some areas in Lesotho have been shared extensively on Facebook. However, Gumede couldn’t verify them.

Snowfall on Saturday confirmed by the Sani Pass Mountain lodge. Facebook/Sani Mountain Escape

Meanwhile, the totally different municipal and provincial catastrophe administration groups in KwaZulu-Natal are on standby following a warning of heavy rains and flooding over the weekend.