PICS | Flood-struck KwaZulu-Natal seeks divine ‘refuge’ on Easter Sunday | News24

Survivors of the current lethal floods in KwaZulu-Natal gathered to look at Easter Sunday.

Around 200 worshippers gathered at United Congregational Church in Inanda.

The floods claimed 443 lives.

As temperatures climbed and an overcast sky hung over a storm-ravaged township in japanese South Africa, survivors of the lethal floods sought divine solace by observing Easter Sunday.

Inanda, a rural township 30 kilometres from Durban’s central enterprise district, was one of many areas devastated by heavy flooding, which killed 443 folks and left greater than 40 000 homeless.

On Sunday, round 200 Christian worshippers gathered on the United Congregational Church of Southern Africa for an Easter service.

The massive white concrete church, with a tiled roof ceiling, is one of some stable buildings left standing by the raging floods that engulfed town final week.

Reverent Bhekubuhle Dlamini, head of the United Congregation Church of Inanda arms out holy bread and wine throughout a Easter Mass church service.

The hotter temperatures all through the day, ranging between 15 and 20 levels Celsius, have been rather more reflective of Durban’s advertising slogan as “the warmest city to be”.

But that heat was not sufficient to appease the grieving and struggling survivors.

Thulisile Mkhabela stated she was at church as a result of she nonetheless had “hope” that her scenario would change.

“I felt I should come here to take refuge in the lord… for comfort and to get that hope that we will get through this,” stated Mkhabela, who returned house from her name centre job on Monday to search out floodwater decimating the home she was renovating.

The home began collapsing from the lounge.

A worshipper from the United Congregation Church of Inanda holds the Holy bible with wine and bread throughout a Easter Mass church service as town begins to means of rebuilding following heavy rains, mudslides, rain and winds in Durban, on April 17, 2022 because the dying toll from the catastrophe that struck the coastal metropolis of Durban surged handed 350 wreaking havoc within the surrounding area destroying houses and infrastructure. AFP RAJESH JANTILAL

“We were still awake, so we took out whatever we could and took the children to the other house. (As) soon as we took them out, then the bedroom started collapsing,” she stated.

They moved to their outbuilding, which had additionally been broken, however held collectively for the remainder of the night time.

The outbuilding has since collapsed and they’re now “squatting” in her brother’s two-bedroom home.

Hope and new beginnings

“Now there are 12 of us in a two-bedroom house. My brother, his wife and their children in the one room and the rest of us in the other room,” stated Mkhabela, carrying an orange jacket and a black costume.

Another congregant, Nokuthula Chili, needed to evacuate her household from her house when floodwaters reached shoulder top on Monday night time.

Floors and partitions have been cracked and all of the furnishings and electrical home equipment have been broken.

“What hurts the most is that I went through a lot of difficulties to build that house and seeing it collapse so easily, right in front of my eyes, broke me.

An usher from the United Congregation Church of Inanda township collapse in an emotional state throughout a Easter Mass church service as town begins to means of rebuilding following heavy rains, mudslides, rain and winds in Durban. AFP RAJESH JANTILAL

“I do not know if I’ll have the means to rebuild,” she said, tears running down her cheeks.

Thankfully, Chili, her husband, four children and two grandchildren escaped unhurt.

Easter Sunday marks the day Christians symbolically celebrate triumph over death.

For this small Christian community in Inanda, it marked the start of a new beginning and a temporary distraction from the ruins around them.

Reverend Bhekubuhle Dlamini encouraged the congregants – most of them neatly dressed in white or cream tops and black skirts – to keep their faith in the face of the disaster.

The floods struck “so near the Easter weekend, the weekend that begins with hopelessness and darkness earlier than He (Jesus) rises on Sunday, which is in the present day”, he stated in his sermon.

A member of the United Congregation Church of Inanda consoles one other member. AFP RAJESH JANTILAL

“That provides us hope that, after all of the challenges we went by means of, we will stand up once more, although our homes fell down, our infrastructure in ruins.”

As worshippers prayed, some got emotional, raising their hands as tears rolled down, while others fell to the ground.

Chili’s faith remained unshaken.

“I do not assume there can be a greater time for (the catastrophe) to occur than so near the resurrection Sunday, a time meant for brand new beginnings,” she stated.

