PICS | Four black rhino bulls find new home at KZN reserve | News24

Four black rhino bulls have been relocated to Bonamanzi Game Reserve in KZN

Four black rhino bulls have been efficiently moved to the Bonamanzi Game Reserve in KwaZulu-Natal.

Having reached maturity, the animals had been relocated to stop battle between bulls.

The rhinos had been fitted with monitoring units to make sure fixed monitoring upon their launch.

Four black rhino bulls had been efficiently transported by truck from Ezemvelo KZN Wildlife’s Weenen Nature Reserve and the Ithala Game Reserve to the Bonamanzi Game Reserve earlier this month.

The huge transfer was led by Ezemvelo KZN Wildlife’s Game Capture Unit.

The black rhino bulls had been darted, dehorned and loaded into massive crates.

Having reached maturity, the animals had been relocated to protect the genetics of the Weenen and Ithala black rhino populations, and to stop battle between the bulls.

Weenen reserve’s conservation supervisor Frik Lemmer, mentioned:

These younger bulls must be relocated to different reserves to guard the genetic well-being of the inhabitants. We have a resident breeding bull on reserve, and that animal shouldn’t be challenged in any manner by different bulls on a property this dimension.

“It could lead to fighting, breakouts, and even the… death of one of the animals,” he mentioned.

The rhinos had been particularly chosen for relocation after a radical evaluation, Lemmer added.

Four black rhinos have been relocated to the Bonamanzi Game Reserve. Photo Supplied One of the rhinos being positioned onto a truck. Photo Supplied The Game Capture Unit transported the rhino by way of vehicles safely to their new dwelling at Bonamanzi. Photo Supplied

The goal of the undertaking is for Ezemvelo to associate with non-public and communal landowners to extend the habitat accessible to black rhinos.

Ezemvelo KZN Wildlife will hand over the rhinos to the landowners will probably be liable for their care and custodianship.

According to the reserve, the relocation to Bonamanzi Game Reserve is not going to solely defend present populations but in addition additional promote the growth of black rhino breeding alternatives in KwaZulu-Natal.

Lemmer mentioned the goal of the Black Rhino Range Expansion Project will in the end promote the expansion of the inhabitants.

“Black rhinos are very much at risk, which is why the breeding of these animals at smaller reserves like Weenen Nature Reserve is an important part of the population dynamic and the overall conservation of the species,” he added.

Since 2003, the undertaking has efficiently created 13 new black rhino populations in South Africa.

New starting

The transfer is a primary for Bonamanzi Game Reserve, which these bulls being their first ever black rhinos.

Prior to releasing the rhinos into their new dwelling, Wildlife ACT – specialising in threatened species monitoring and conservation – fitted every rhino with a monitoring machine to make sure fixed monitoring upon their launch.

The Black Rhino bulls had been darted, dehorned, and loaded into massive crates. Photo Supplied One of the Black rhino bulls being transported to a brand new location in KZN. Photo Supplied

The funding of the transfer got here from the Black Rhino Range Expansion Project, which was carried out by Ezemvelo KZN Wildlife, Heligistix and Wildlife ACT.