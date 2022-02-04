PICS | Gauteng restaurant gutted in fire | News24

Parts of the Fahrenheit Seafood and Grill Restaurant in Edenvale had been broken when fireplace tore by means of the eatery on Thursday afternoon.

Customers and workers needed to be evacuated when a fireplace broke out at a restaurant in Edenvale.

The fireplace began on the roof – the kitchen and eating space had been destroyed.

The reason for the hearth has not but been decided; nobody was injured.

There had been an estimated 70 prospects and near 50 workers members contained in the restaurant when the hearth broke out.

People shared pictures and movies of the blaze ripping by means of the restaurant.

However, there have been no accidents.

The proprietor, Nick Livanos, informed News24 the hearth began on the roof, which is produced from thatch.

“The security team was quick to respond by ensuring that everyone followed the safety evacuation procedure,” Livanos mentioned.

The fireplace destroyed the reception, bar, kitchen and the primary eating space.

Livanos mentioned the reason for the hearth had not been decided.

Forensic specialists are but to go to the scene to find out the trigger.

He informed News24 he couldn’t estimate the injury brought on by the hearth, however he hoped the restaurant would reopen in about three to 4 months.

