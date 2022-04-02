PICS | Hawks seize fake washing powder at manufacturing facility | News24

The Hawks seized massive portions of counterfeit washing powder at a producing facility in Springs, Gauteng, on Friday.

Hawks spokesperson, Lieutenant-Colonel Philani Nkwalase, stated the Hawks’ Serious Commercial Crime Investigating crew, along with model protectors from Spoor and Fisher Attorneys had been assisted by members of the police’s Public Order Policing (POP) from Springs to execute a search and seizure operation on the premises.

Hawks uncover counterfeit washing powder at manufacturing facility in Springs

“A disruptive search operation was preceded by an in-depth investigation into the manufacturing and sale of counterfeit washing powder at the said premises,” he stated.

Samples of the counterfeit merchandise had been bought, while the Intellectual Property Rights Section of the Serious Commercial Crime Investigation based mostly on the Hawks head workplace carried out a preliminary investigation, stated Nkwalase.

“The Hawks-led team found that the premises were a large scale manufacturing and distribution facility.

“An enormous quantity of uncooked supplies, together with equipment and [an] industrial sifting machine, unbranded washing powder, counterfeit labels bearing well-known logos of assorted proprietors, sodium, crammed and empty buckets, digital scales, colouring and dye had been all discovered and seized for additional investigation,” he stated.

Nkwalase said the combined value of the goods seized had not yet been established.

A 42-year-old suspected was arrested and criminal and civil processes were underway, said Nkwalase.

He would also be served with a summons to appear at the Springs Magistrate’s Court for contravention of the Counterfeit Goods Act 37 of 1997 once all investigations were concluded.

