PICS | ‘Let’s stand with Ukraine’: Peaceful protests outside Russian Embassy in Pretoria | News24

The Ukrainian Association in South Africa staged a peaceable protest exterior the Russian Embassy in Pretoria.

The protest follows the invasion of Ukraine by Russia.

The affiliation is looking on the SA authorities to cease financial cooperation with Russia.

It referred to as the South African authorities to cease financial cooperation with Russia and to make use of their bilateral relationships to cease the invasion of Ukraine.

A small group of principally Ukrainian nationals assembled across the embassy on Friday, as Russian forces reportedly drew nearer to the capital Kyiv, greater than 8 000km away because the crow flies.

The protesters held up placards, calling for an finish to the invasion and placing a cease to Russian President Vladimir Putin’s management.

Protesters exterior the Russian Embassy in South Africa

The protesters referred to as for an finish to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

“Ukrainian Association in South Africa calls on the South African government and international community to stop Kremlin’s premeditated atrocious war against Ukraine, against international principles of sovereignty and territorial integrity,” a memorandum learn.

“In a world that is still fighting poverty and facing climate change, Putin finds the place for ‘historical claims’ and bombs peaceful citizens to prove that our country does not exist.

“Ukrainians in Ukraine and world wide will stand collectively to defend our motherland and we name every citizen of this planet to face with us.”

The affiliation referred to as on the South African authorities to: – Stop economic cooperation with Russia; – To cease any cooperation or procurement in the nuclear sector with Russia; – Use all political instruments, such as Brics and bilateral relationships, to stop Russian aggression; and – Denounce the visa-free regime with the Russian Federation.

A Ukrainian national, Anastasia Korpeso, who lives in South Africa, called on people to speak out against what Russia was doing.

“You is likely to be subsequent, even in the event you suppose you aren’t near Russia or Ukraine, you by no means know. Russia’s fingers are very lengthy and, as we all know now, they’re very sturdy,” Korpeso said.

“Please everyone, assist Ukraine, stand with Ukraine. Condemn Russian aggression, condemn Putin, and cease Putin any which approach you’ll be able to.”

Protesters exterior the Russian Embassy in Pretoria.

Reuters reported that Putin declared warfare, calling it “a particular army operation” to protect people, including Russian citizens, subjected to “genocide” in Ukraine – an accusation the West called baseless propaganda.

“And, for this, we’ll try for the demilitarisation and denazification of Ukraine,” Putin mentioned.

The Ukraine flag hangs subsequent to the nationwide flag of the United Kingdom on the British High Commission in Pretoria. Members of the Ukraine Association of South Africa protest towards Russia's invasion of Ukraine on the Russian embassy in Pretoria. South Africans protest in Pretoria against Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

News24 reported that Russian forces were attacking military installations, including airbases.

Russia had reportedly seized control of the Chernobyl power plant, which is around an hour and a half away from the capital.

By Friday morning, reports were streaming in that Russian forces were moving closer to the capital as missile bombardments continued across the country.

