PICS | Nine cars set alight at DUT in Pietermaritzburg, KZN | Witness

Nine automobiles had been allegedly set alight by unknown individuals on the Durban University of Technology (DUT) Indumiso Campus, in Pietermaritzburg on Monday morning.

It is alleged that simply after 2 am, a gaggle of males attacked a safety guard at a guard home located on Edendale Road and set the guard home on hearth with a petroleum bomb while the guard was inside.

He allegedly ran away in the direction of Protection Services workplaces calling for backup, they usually adopted him and approached the parking bays.

The group then allegedly threw petrol bombs and 9 automobiles caught hearth and burnt.

Nine automobiles had been allegedly set alight by unknown individuals on the DUT Indumiso Campus Monday morning.PHOTO: provided

They then allegedly ran away in the direction of Edendale Road.

A member of the Student Representatives Council (SRC) on the campus confirmed the incident and the allegations pertaining the torching of the automobiles.

The member mentioned college students from the campus and on campus residences weren’t a part of those that torched the automobiles.

DUT is but to touch upon the matter.

*This is a growing story.