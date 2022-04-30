PICS | North West holidaygoer left with broken pelvis after hit-and-run accident in Western Cape | News24

A North West lady was injured in a hit-and-run accident whereas on vacation within the Western Cape earlier this month.

Charlene Drotsky stated she turned trapped beneath the bakkie of somebody who gave her a carry.

The man drove off, leaving her with a damaged pelvis and different accidents, she stated.

What was alleged to be a enjoyable break within the Western Cape was a nightmare for a North West lady after her pelvis was damaged throughout a hit-and-run accident.

Charlene Drotsky, 34, and her fiancé, Corné Viljoen, 39, have been on vacation in Malmesbury earlier this month.

After an evening out with mates, a person provided to present her and her mates a carry in his bakkie. Charlene was the final one to be dropped off that evening.

“When I arrived at my destination, I tried to exit the vehicle. The driver reversed unexpectedly, trapping my left leg under the front wheel of the vehicle. Instead of stopping to help me as I cried out in pain, the driver panicked as he tried to drive off,” she stated.

She stated he the person ended up driving off over her waist space and that the back and front wheels went over her. He then left her on the street in extreme ache and fled.

After listening to the commotion exterior, Viljoen rushed to her aspect and instantly phoned emergency providers.

Viljoen stated his complete life modified in a blink of a watch when he noticed what occurred.

Some of the damages finished to Charlene's physique after the hit-and-run accident in Cape Town.

“When I saw what has happened to my fiancé, I thought it was over for her. I saw her getting pulled in under a bakkie, I saw her getting dragged into the road. I can still hear her screaming for help as I tried my best to fight the driver to switch off his bakkie, but I was too weak,” he stated,

“I managed to run a few metres away from the vehicle towards her as I thought he drove over her head. I remember I started shouting and screaming at God, asking him to please not let my fiancé die,” he stated.

“She’s a strong woman. I just want my fiancé back, but it is still a long road to recovery, mentally, physically and emotionally,” he stated.

Charlene Drotsky earlier than the accident occurred. Supplied Supplied

Drotsky is being handled for crucial accidents at Tygerberg Hospital in Cape Town. She suffered a number of accidents, together with a damaged scapula and pelvis, and a number of other damaged ribs. She additionally skilled inside bleeding that resulted in septicaemia.

Her sister, Marcelle, stated the broken pelvis induced Drotsky to lose the perform of her left leg.

Marcelle stated:

Charlene is a superb mom and a kind-hearted one that did not should be discarded the way in which she was. This incident has devastated our household, particularly her two boys. They do not perceive what has occurred and cry day by day for her to come back residence.

She has two sons, Cayden, 13, and Calden, 9.

Drotsky and her two boys Cayden,13, and Calden,9, who’re eager for their mother to come back again residence. Photo Supplied

“The boys haven’t seen their mom since she left them behind for her holiday. We simply don’t have the money to fly them over to visit her. At this stage, we are trying our best to raise some money to bring the boys to see their mom as we believe it will boost her spirits,” Marcelle added.

“The most difficult thing is feeling hopeless and helpless when someone you love is struggling or in pain. We hope that the public will help lighten the financial burden we are facing and help us seek justice for what has happened to Charlene. We couldn’t be more thankful for the love and support we have already been shown,” Marcelle added.

The household has since arrange a BackaBuddy marketing campaign to boost R75 000 for Drotsky’s surgical procedure and medical bills.

