PICS | Pedal power: Cyclists raise more than R260 000 for SPCA at Cape Town Cycle Tour | News24

Seventy-one Race2Rescue cyclists took to the roads of Cape Town on Sunday in help of the work of the SPCA.

More than R260 000 has been raised for the SPCA throughout Sunday’s Cape Town Cycle Tour.

The cash shall be used to fund the work of the SPCA’s inspectorate division.876

The organisation says it cares for greater than 600 animals in Cape Town day-after-day.

Seventy-one Race2Rescue cyclists participated within the Cape Town Cycle Tour on Sunday in help of the work of the Cape of Good Hope SPCA within the Mother City. They selected to cycle for the organisation due to its work for and dedication to animals.

SPCA spokesperson Belinda Abraham stated they have been blown away by the help of the many individuals who cycled within the rain to boost funds for the organisation.

“We weren’t expecting this heartfelt response when we put out a call to action. We had no idea … how this group of athletes would reach for the stars to raise funds for our cause and complete their race. It’s an overwhelming experience that this much money was raised for the organisation,” stated Abraham.

Cyclist Colin Marais stated the ache he went by was price it.

“I will certainly be doing it again,” stated Marais.

“This echoes true for our team of dedicated inspectors, who place themselves in heart-breaking and often compromising positions to honour their duty to serve animals and prevent animal cruelty,” stated Abraham.

Moyo Ndukwana, SPCA chief govt, stated the cash raised shall be used to fund the work undertaken by the organisation’s inspectorate division to stop cruelty to animals.

“The inspectorate operates 24/7 to rescue abused and neglected animals. We cover the entire City of Cape Town and also a part of the Stellenbosch Municipality, so the funds will be put to good use,” stated Ndukwana.

The SPCA stated the job of its officers was each bodily and emotionally taxing, however the reward of giving a voice to the unvoiced saved them dedicated to the trigger.

The organisation’s particular occasions coordinator, Natasha Johannes, stated they have been pleased with their supporters who pushed themselves to the restrict to help the SPCA’s work.

Another bicycle owner Betri Meyer stated biking for the SPCA was an “honour”.

“It was a humbling experience meeting the SPCA team. It was a privilege to ride for such an amazing cause. I felt so blessed to give a voice to the voiceless, and it was so much fun to ride with the crowd,” added Meyer.

Some of the cyclists dressed for the event. Supplied Janine Z Photography More than R260 000 has been raised for the Cape of Good Hope SPCA on the Cape Town Cycle Tour. Supplied Janine Z Photography

Ndukwana stated the cash would translate on to 164 tanks of gasoline that may cowl an enormous 148 113km in response to experiences of animal cruelty.

“That’s countless lives saved, justice sought for many victims of cruelty and abuse, and hope that beats renewed in the hearts of every staff member at the SPCA. We thank the many people that came forward to make a genuine difference in the lives of both animals and the team who serve them,” stated Ndukwana.

According to the SPCA, it cares for greater than 600 animals in Cape Town day-after-day.

“We take in over 2 000 stray and unwanted animals on a monthly basis and treat more than 2 500 animals a month in our hospital. We also treat 1 400 animals per month at our mobile clinics,” stated Ndukwana.

