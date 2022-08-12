PICS | Roaring with life: Rescued lions reach their new home at big cat sanctuary in SA | News24

Seven lion siblings had been rescued fro m Romania, the place they w ere saved in unsafe and exploitative situations.

The 5 youngest lions have been completely re-homed at Lionsrock Big Cat Sanctuary in South Africa.

The former proprietor refuses to surrender their mother and father and a one-year-old cub.

After a number of transnational flights and hours of being constrained in transport cages, 5 younger lions arrived at their new house – the Lionsrock Big Cat Sanctuary in Bethlehem, South Africa.

The animal welfare organisation, Four Paws, rescued seven lion siblings from unsafe and exploitative situations in Romania final yr.

The animals arrived at OR Tambo International Airport on Wednesday within the care of personnel from the FELIDA Big Cat Sanctuary within the Netherlands, the place they’d been homed quickly.

Two older lions, Simba and Elza, will keep at FELIDA, the place they will obtain specialised care.

Their former proprietor in Romania had saved the animals in inappropriate situations, with out entry to correct veterinary care, and even allowed them for use in music movies. This drew the eye of Four Paws.

“The fact that these lions keep appearing in music videos is outrageous. The uncontrolled breeding and inappropriate keeping conditions are clear signs the owner should not be allowed to keep lions,” stated Ioana Dungler, the director of untamed animals at Four Paws.

The man nonetheless has three lions in his possession and refuses to half with them.

On their arrival in South Africa, the animals got particular care and are slowly being launched to their new atmosphere.

The 5 lions are comparatively younger, and preparations have been underneath approach for weeks to make sure an age-appropriate atmosphere.

At Lionsrock, they’ll start the remainder of their pure lives, together with one other 100 large cats on the sanctuary.

“None of these lions had experienced a species-appropriate life in Romania, where they can live as a group, according to their instincts and individual personalities, in spacious, natural surroundings,” stated Barbara van Genne, who’s accountable for wild animal rescue and advocacy at Four Paws.

The lions had been launched into their enclosure at Lionsrock after being transferred from FELIDA Big Cat Sanctuary in The Netherlands. Supplied Daniel Borne / Four Paws Ellie is launched into her enclosure at Lionsrock. Supplied Daniel Borne / Four Paws

“At Lionsrock, they can explore, roam around and play, but will also have a place to hide if they want. It is bitter-sweet that these five lions get this opportunity, but that their little brother is still stuck being kept as a pet and abused for video clips,” she stated.