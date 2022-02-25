Pics: Russian Invasion Of Ukraine Sparks Anti-War Protests Across Globe
New Delhi:
Protesters turned out on public squares and out of doors Russian embassies in cities from Tokyo to Tel Aviv and New York on Thursday to denounce the invasion of Ukraine — whereas greater than a thousand who tried to do the identical in Russia had been arrested.
(An individual holds an indication in entrance of Brandenburg Gate lit up within the colors of Ukrainian flag throughout an anti-war protest)
(Japanese and Ukrainian protesters attend a rally in opposition to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, in Tokyo, Japan)
(A person shows a poster throughout a protest by Ukranian individuals dwelling in Switzerland, in Bern, Switzerland)
(People attend an anti-war protest on the Place de la Republique, after Russian President Vladimir Putin approved a navy operation in Ukraine, in Paris, France)
(A demonstrator shows a placard throughout an anti-war protest, after Russian President Vladimir Putin approved a navy operation in jap Ukraine, in Saint Petersburg, Russia)