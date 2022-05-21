PICS | SA’s tallest existing flag is the size of a tennis court and costs R200 000 a year to maintain | News24

The tallest SA flag within the nation prices R200 000 to take care of.

Situated in Gqeberha, Eastern Cape, the flag flies 60 metres excessive on a hill overlooking the Indian Ocean.

This as Arts and Culture Minister Nathi Mthethwa was pressured to desert a R22 million single flag mission after dealing with public outrage from taxpayers this week.

The flag measuring 12 x 8 metres is a part of a mission undertaken by the Mandela Bay Development Agency to commemorate the 67 years former President Nelson Mandela spent in politics.

The flag measuring 12 x 8 metres is a part of a mission undertaken by the Mandela Bay Development Agency to commemorate the 67 years former President Nelson Mandela spent in politics.

The flag, which overlooks the Indian Ocean, was inbuilt 2009 at an estimated value of R2 million as a part of the 2010 Soccer World Cup mission.

This week, Arts and Culture Minister Nathi Mthethwa made a ham-fisted try to clarify why authorities was at that stage going forward with plans to construct a 100-metre flag at a value of R22 million.

It was resulting from be constructed at Freedom Park in Pretoria and was going to be the tallest in nation.

News24 www.chasingtherainbow.internet

Word of the plan was met with anger and bemusement as residents questioned the price of the mission and the necessity for a flag when the federal government’s coffers have been stretched and many individuals have been battling poverty, housing and repair supply.

On Thursday, talking at a Black Business Council occasion, President Cyril Ramaphosa revealed he informed Mthethwa to cancel the contract after he had known as him asking what to do with the mission in mild of the general public outrage.

Many South Africans accused authorities of misguided planning, saying the tens of millions might have been put to good use by bettering service supply.

Two folks lay flowers on the statue in reminiscence of Madiba on the Donkin Reserve. SA’s largest flag could be seen within the background. Getty Images Brian Witbooi/The Herald/Gallo Images/Getty Images

Asked why it value a lot to take care of the flag in Gqeberha, Mandela Bay Development Agency spokesperson Luvuyo Bangazi mentioned the flag system consists of a motor that pulls the flag up 60 metres.

The flag alone is the dimensions of a tennis court docket, mentioned Bangazi earlier than including:

You can think about, this flag isn’t hoisted by hand, the motor requires upkeep, software program updates and infrequently the flags tear resulting from PE winds and should be sown.

He mentioned the R200 000 have been prices related to your entire flag system.

According to Nelson Mandela Bay Tourism, the flag was hoisted for the primary time throughout a regal ceremony facilitated by members of the military on the Donkin Reserve within the winter of 2010, attended by then Nelson Mandela Bay deputy mayor Nancy Sihlwayi.

Members of the Bay Area Army hoist the nationwide flag on the Donkin Reserve. THEO JEPTHA

The Route 67 artwork and heritage stroll begins on the Campanile and goes all the best way as much as Jetty Street, previous the library and St Mary’s Cathedral and to the Donkin Reserve.

The flag is hoisted day by day on the reserve and residents are inspired to go and examine it.

Bangazi mentioned prices for the flag mission rose to the area of R2 million as a result of the landscaping wasn’t only for the flag station, however the precinct.

