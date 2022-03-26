PICS | Six people arrested, 8 guns and 4 cars seized after Mpumalanga cop shot dead | News24

Sergeant Enock Themba Nsimba was killed throughout a shootout with would-be robbers at a guesthouse in Mpumalanga.

The gang was allegedly planning an armed theft.

Six individuals had been arrested and a manhunt was launched for 9 different individuals who fled the scene.

The 37-year-old officer was shot on Friday whereas he and different officers had been following up on details about 15 suspects mentioned to have been gathering at a guesthouse in Kabokweni to plan a theft.

According to police spokesperson Brigadier Selvy Mohlala, when the gang seen the police approaching, they fled the scene whereas opening fireplace on the officers.

“The sergeant was unfortunately shot and thereafter taken to hospital, where he was sadly certified dead upon arrival,” Mohlala mentioned.

The deceased officer has been recognized as Enock Themba Nsimba, who was stationed at Kabokweni Visible Policing Unit.

Mohlala mentioned the opposite officers didn’t retreat however chased after the gang. Six individuals had been arrested.

“Eight firearms with ammunition were also confiscated, including an AK-47 rifle as well as two more rifles and five pistols,” Mohlala added.

Four automobiles had been confiscated. One suspect was injured and was receiving medical consideration.

Police have launched a manhunt for the remaining gang members.

The six individuals arrested are anticipated to seem within the Kabokweni Magistrate’s Court on Monday on fees of homicide, illegal possession of firearms and ammunition.

According to Mohlala, the police can not rule out the potential of including extra fees.

“Preliminary investigations suggest that during the time of the incident, the suspects were orchestrating an armed robbery,” Mohlala mentioned.

Mpumalanga police commissioner Lieutenant General Semakaleng Daphney Manamela despatched her condolences to Nsimba’s household and known as for the legislation to deal harshly with the perpetrators.

“We cannot lose members like this and remain silent. We hope that justice will be served for the member who died with his boots on,” mentioned Manamela.

Mpumalanga Community Safety, Security and Liaison MEC Vusi Shongwe mentioned all gang members linked to “this horrific incident” must be urgently delivered to guide. He mentioned the best type of “disrespect” was attacking legislation enforcement officers.

“The police lay down their lives every day to protect the communities and enforce the law. That is why we view any attack on the security agencies as an attack on the community and the state. It is in this context that we condemn yesterday’s (Friday’s) barbarism and cowardice in the strongest possible terms. We are appealing to communities to work with the police in solving the case,” Shongwe added.

Shongwe known as on house owners and managers of visitor homes and lodges to be energetic contributors in crime prevention by reporting criminals who had been planning prison actions whereas at their institutions. He inspired cops to stay vigilant when responding to crime scenes and to guard one another.

Shongwe additionally despatched his condolences to the household, associates and colleagues of Nsimba.