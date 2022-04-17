PICS | Skull in a plastic bag found buried at KZN informal settlement | Witness
A human cranium in a plastic bag was discovered within the Sand Pit Informal Settlement in Redcliffe, KwaZulu-Natal, on Friday.
A human cranium was discovered wrapped in a plastic bag on the Sand Pit Informal Settlement in Redcliffe, KwaZulu-Natal, on Friday.
Prem Balram, Reaction Unit South Africa’s (Rusa) spokesperson, mentioned they have been referred to as out by the home-owner on Friday morning after making the invention.
Balram mentioned the home-owner defined that whereas he was digging a trench on his property, he observed a white plastic bag.
“He continued to dig and when the bag disintegrated, a human skull was discovered.”
The casual settlement the place the human cranium was discovered.
The home-owner mentioned he constructed his home on the property a 12 months in the past.
Police are but to touch upon the matter.
