PICS | Skull in a plastic bag found buried at KZN informal settlement | Witness

A human cranium was discovered wrapped in a plastic bag on the Sand Pit Informal Settlement in Redcliffe, KwaZulu-Natal, on Friday.

Prem Balram, Reaction Unit South Africa’s (Rusa) spokesperson, mentioned they have been referred to as out by the home-owner on Friday morning after making the invention.

Balram mentioned the home-owner defined that whereas he was digging a trench on his property, he observed a white plastic bag.

“He continued to dig and when the bag disintegrated, a human skull was discovered.”

The home-owner mentioned he constructed his home on the property a 12 months in the past.

Police are but to touch upon the matter.