PICS | Theron’s Pass in Ceres closed as firefighters battle growing blaze | News24

The Theron’s Pass has been closed to all site visitors following a hearth a blaze.

A crew of 48 firefighters is battling the rising hearth.

The street is predicted to be closed all through Tuesday evening.

The Theron’s Pass on the R46 between Ceres and Tankwa-Karoo has been closed after a hearth broke out on Tuesday.

The street shall be closed to all site visitors, besides emergency autos.

The space that was ablaze consisted principally of agricultural land, surrounded by mountainous terrain, the Cape Winelands District Municipality’s Fire Services mentioned.

Firefighters battle Ceres hearth (CWDM Fire Services: Johan Botha)

“Fire Services have deployed aerial support and ground teams to assist the fire teams. The fire continues to burn out of control, fuelled by a combination of a stiff breeze and dry vegetation,” municipality spokesperson Jo-Ann Otto added.

Firefighters battle Ceres hearth (CWDM Fire Services: Johan Botha)

Fire crews are specializing in stopping the lack of electrical energy pylons, cell towers and property.

The crews totalled 48 firefighters who have been being assisted by six autos, added Otto.

Firefighters battle Theron’s Pass hearth (CWDM Johan Botha)

Two extra autos and crews are en-route from a base in Stellenbosch.

Air sources have stood down for the evening.

“The road is still closed and is likely to remain so throughout the night,” she mentioned.