PICS | Truck crashes into Lamborghini Gallardo in KwaZulu-Natal | News24

A truck collided with a multi-million rand sports activities automotive in Phoenix, northwest of Durban on Saturday, inflicting intensive injury to the unique car.

According to safety firm Reaction Unit South Africa (RUSA), the white Lamborghini Gallardo was extensively broken after a truck collided with it on the southbound lane of the R102 within the neighborhood of Phoenix.

“Members of Reaction Unit South Africa were called out to the scene by passing motorists at approximately 11:08,” mentioned RUSA.

When they arrived on the scene, the Lamborghini Gallardo, price over R3 million, was in the suitable emergency lane. It is alleged that the truck was driving subsequent to the sports activities automotive when it abruptly veered into its lane ensuing within the collision. No accidents have been reported.

