PICS | #UnrestSA: Alleged instigator Ngizwe Mchunu arrives at court with armed guards | News24

Alleged unrest instigator Ngizwe Mchunu appeared within the Randburg Magistrate’s Court in Johannesburg on expenses regarding the July violence.

Mchunu was flanked by armed guards wearing black.

The matter was postponed to confirm the authenticity of a doc handed to the State by the defence.

Former Ukhozi FM radio character Ngizwe Mchunu, who has been charged with inciting violence in the course of the unrest in July 2021, appeared within the Randburg Magistrate’s Court in Johannesburg on Friday.

Mchunu arrived at court docket wearing conventional apparel and supported by armed males in black who stood guard exterior the court docket with rifles and handguns.

During Mchunu’s court docket look, prosecutor Yusuf Baba stated the State wanted extra time to confirm a doc given to them by the defence.

Baba stated the investigating officer within the matter wanted to go to KwaZulu-Natal to confirm the knowledge, including that it was not “something that can be investigated locally”.

The matter was then postponed to 17 June 2022.

Mchunu handed himself over to Durban police on 19 July 2021 after allegedly inciting public violence throughout a media briefing he held at a Bryanston lodge on 11 July in help of the discharge of former president Jacob Zuma.

During his two-day bail utility, the State opposed bail, stating that he was a flight danger. It additionally offered video proof from Mchunu’s social media accounts during which he claimed that he had evaded police 5 instances.

Magistrate Gayle Pretorius discovered that not one of the proof offered by the State proved the incitement cost and granted Mchunu R2 000 bail, News24 reported on the time.

The former radio character has been charged with inciting public violence and breaching the Disaster Management Act.

Following his transient court docket look on Friday, Mchunu advised the media that there was “no case at all” in opposition to him.

He stated:

These persons are simply taking part in a dodgy type. I don’t perceive why they’re doing this as a result of there are a number of sources concerned when you’re coming to court docket. You need to pay for the legal professionals, transport and lodging. I don’t stay right here (Johannesburg) and I’m unemployed.

According to Mchunu, the doc talked about in court docket, that wanted to be verified, handled whether or not he was permitted to journey to Johannesburg or not.

“I am a presenter. I am a person [who] work[ed] like you. I got a permit a long time ago. We covered all the things that happened in South Africa,” he stated.

National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) regional spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane advised the media they have been able to proceed and set a trial date, however the defence approached the State with a doc.

“Obviously, as the State, we need to do our own background check in terms of checking the authenticity of that document, hence the matter has been postponed for that purpose and for the defence to make representations to the State,” she stated.

