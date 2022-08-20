PICTURES | Delight and despair: Test fever grips nation after Proteas trounce England | Sport

Anrich Nortje of South Africa celebrates with group mates after taking the wicket of Alex Lees of England throughout day three of the First LV= Insurance Test Match between England and South Africa at Lords Cricket Ground on August 19, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

The Proteas added to South Africa’s sporting good feeling of latest months by comprehensively beating England within the first Test at Lord’s.

South Africa dismissed England for 149 of their second innings earlier than tea on the third day, with the Proteas successfully successful the sport in six periods after most of Wednesday’s first day was misplaced to rain.

Short because it was, the third day offered loads of picturesque moments, particularly ones to savour should you’re a South African fan.

Here’s the motion from a distinct lens.

PICTURE GALLERY: