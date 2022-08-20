PICTURES | Delight and despair: Test fever grips nation after Proteas trounce England | Sport
The Proteas added to South Africa’s sporting good feeling of latest months by comprehensively beating England within the first Test at Lord’s.
South Africa dismissed England for 149 of their second innings earlier than tea on the third day, with the Proteas successfully successful the sport in six periods after most of Wednesday’s first day was misplaced to rain.
Short because it was, the third day offered loads of picturesque moments, particularly ones to savour should you’re a South African fan.
Here’s the motion from a distinct lens.
PICTURE GALLERY:
Anrich Nortje of South Africa celebrates with group mates after taking the wicket of Alex Lees of England throughout day three of the First LV= Insurance Test Match between England and South Africa at Lords Cricket Ground on August 19, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)
Getty Images
South Africa’s Anrich Nortje jumps to keep away from the ball. (Photo by Adrian DENNIS / AFP)
AFP
South Africa’s Kyle Verreynne takes the ball behind the stumps as South Africa shut in on an early win on day 3 of the primary Test match between England and South Africa on the Lords cricket floor in London on August 19, 2022. – South Africa received the match by an Innings and 12 runs. (Photo by ADRIAN DENNIS / AFP)
AFP
Keshav Maharaj of South Africa celebrates taking the wicket of Zak Crawley of England. (Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)
Getty Images
England captain Ben Stokes is caught out on the boundary off the bowling of Kagiso Rabada. (Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)
Getty Images
Anrich Nortje of South Africa celebrates with captain Dean Elgar. (Photo by Gareth Copley – ECB/ECB through Getty Images )
Getty Images
Anrich Nortje. (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)
Getty Images
England captain Ben Stokes reacts after being dismissed by Kagiso Rabada of South Africa. (Photo by Gareth Copley – ECB/ECB through Getty Images )
Getty Images
Kagiso Rabada of South Africa celebrates dismissing England captain Ben Stokes throughout day three of the First LV= Insurance Test Match between England and South Africa at Lords Cricket Ground on August 19, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Gareth Copley – ECB/ECB through Getty Images )
Getty Images
Dean Elgar (L) and Proteas teammates have fun. (Photo by Adrian DENNIS / AFP)
AFP
