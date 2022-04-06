PICTURES | From Gqeberha to Hollywood: SA group’s cars are in hot demand in the US | Fin24

Most of Hi-Tech Automotive’s manufacturing capability is taken up by orders for export. (Pic: Carin Smith, Fin24)

An organization in Gqeberha has constructed 6 000 high-performance replicas of well-known automotive fashions.

The majority of the vehicles are exported to the US and the UK.

An organization in Gqeberha has constructed hundreds of replicas of well-known automotive fashions – and they're in sizzling demand within the UK and the US.

Founded within the mid-Nineteen Eighties, Hi-Tech Automotive specialises within the building and customisation of replicas of iconic vehicles, just like the AC Cobra, Daytona Coupé, MKII and Ford GT40.

These vehicles are re-imagined variations of the heritage fashions, made with the most recent supplies and new applied sciences.

Hi-Tech has constructed roughly 6 000 of those vehicles, with the bulk exported to the US and the UK.

The vehicles are licensed by the legendary US automotive producer Shelby, which was based by former race automotive driver Carroll Shelby in Las Vegas in 1962. Its premium upgrades to Ford Mustangs and Shelby-enhanced autos are thought to be collectables. Shelby confirms the authenticity of performance-enhanced autos.

The authorised Cobras and Daytona Coupés are additionally equipped with official Shelby chassis plates and the vehicles are registered on the Shelby registry, which authenticates them as assembly the strict world Shelby registry approvals course of.

Each of those particular Shelby Heritage Cars can take as much as 2 000 hours to finish and are hand-built to the client’s personal private preferences to make sure a singular product that’s tailor made for the driving fanatic.

All the autos produced by Hi-Tech Automotive, which has round 300 staff at its 25 000m2 plant, depart the manufacturing facility as a rolling chassis with out an engine or gearbox.

Hi-Tech Automotive’s retail companions, similar to Shelby South Africa, or Superformance within the US, present and set up the engine and gearbox chosen by the brand new proprietor.

The Hollywood film Ford v Ferrari showcased varied Shelby fashions constructed by Hi-Tech in Gqeberha.

The South African enterprise is the results of a collaboration over a few years between Jimmy Price, founding father of Hi-Tech Automotive, and motorsport legend Peter Lindenberg, who owns Shelby South Africa.

The two met throughout Lindenberg’s energy boating and water-skiing days within the Nineteen Eighties, and the friendship quickly developed into motor racing. Lindenberg gained two SA National Oval Championships in addition to two SASCAR Championships in vehicles constructed by Hi-Tech.

Lindenberg, with the assistance of Price, managed to get the licence to provide all right-hand drive Shelby Heritage vehicles for worldwide retail.

Apart from Shelby SA, run by Lindenberg, Shelby American has modification centres in Canada, Australia, China, the UK and Germany.